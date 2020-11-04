Every year, Gar and Bonnie Gillis write a cheque to the IWK Foundation based on donations from visitors to Hannah’s Bottle Village spread across their Point Prim property.
Despite fewer visitors in 2020 due to COVID-19, the couple was still able to donate $7,401 to the foundation last Wednesday.
“When the (2020) season started at first, I was hoping to get at least half of the $9,400 I got last year,” Mr Gillis said.
Visitors to the Bottle Village did better than that, contributing about $5,600.
Mr Gillis said he solicited contributions from local businesses to get the total a little closer to what it would be in an average year. The Gillises said they’re grateful to those businesses that stepped up.
Adam Ramsay, the IWK Foundation’s relationship manager for PEI, said the Bottle Village donations have a direct impact on providing better care for children at the Halifax-based hospital.
“This gift will go directly towards securing vital pieces of equipment, funding the creation of innovative patient facilities and supporting programs both inside and outside of treatment rooms,” Mr Ramsay said.
“These donations are often used to help purchase everyday equipment like treatment tables, side rails and chest retractors.”
“Gar and Bonnie’s incredible support, year after year, continues to make outstanding care possible for those who need it most. For more than a decade, they’ve opened up Hannah’s Bottle Village to visitors from around the world, and it’s helped to open that same world of possibilities for the kids of the IWK.”
The Bottle Village has now raised $57,200 for the IWK since the village was built.
Mr Gillis said he’s far from done.
“My goal in life is to hit $100,000 before I kick the bucket,” he said.
The 71-year-old said he’s probably finished adding new buildings to the village, but he plans to add more bottle trees to the Sherwood Forest section, which was built in 2019.
“If a carpenter came and looked at them, they’d know I wasn’t a carpenter,” he said, laughing.
When they decided to start collecting donations, the Gillises wanted the beneficiary to be focused on children with the IWK and Children’s Wish Foundation being their top choices.
“The IWK is all about kids. I know a lot of kids who had cancer or a life-threatening disease, and they get over there and it gives them a second chance at life. What else better to donate to?”
