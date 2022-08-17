Hay bales

Strong hay crops in 2022 are helping offset feed costs for livestock. Graphic file photo

Farmers Island-wide are cutting healthy and plentiful hay crops this season. Top-notch conditions will help offset feed costs for livestock but farmers harvesting to sell have to balance out dramatic increases in fuel and fertilizer costs. 

“It’s been a great year when it comes to quantity and quality,” Joel Irving of Vernon River said. He harvests and sells about 20,000 bales of hay per year mostly to horse owners. 

