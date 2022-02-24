Pink Shirt Day, Wednesday, February 23, a national day to mark anti-bullying, is important to celebrate at Boys & Girls Clubs (BGC) of Charlottetown and Montague, said program manager Jacob Sheffield.
On the day kids with the organization will be sporting pink shirts and BGC will be holding Kindness Bingos at clubs across the nation.
Pink Shirt Day is celebrated every year to encourage kindness and inclusion and shine a light on anti-bullying behavior.
However, those are themes that are a part of the mandate of BGC every day of the year.
“Our whole program circulates around this being a safe place for everyone,” Mr Sheffield said.
“Being able to facilitate those conversations within our walls where we really do strive to keep it safe can help our young people bring that same feeling to their schools and their extracurricular activities and hopefully carry that with them throughout their whole life.”
Safety as well as self assurance in positive behaviour are key.
“In a bigger picture in terms of our programming all year round we try to foster that sense of community and hold our young people and each other accountable and continue that dialogue throughout the year of what kindness looks like,” he added.
“If something harsh is said or if there is a conflict or disagreement we take the time to talk about what led to it. We talk about how we could have moved through that in a healthier and more kind way.”
Still, positive reinforcement of kind behaviour is instilled in what the organization represents.
“When we see someone doing kind acts we recognize and celebrate that and practise it as staff members ourselves,” Mr Sheffield added.
BGC’s after-school program serves youths ages 5-12. In Charlottetown there are students from seven area schools. In Montague the program is available to Montague Consolidated students.
However, they also provide programing for older youth.
A youth program geared towards art and connecting with community for youth ages 13-15 will be rolled out in March at both locations.
Guests will come in to facilitate conversations.
“We are going to discuss what community and connection looks like which is very important given Covid and going through virtual learning and the constant stressors and adjustments young people have had to face over the past two years,” Mr Sheffield said.
