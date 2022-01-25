Brandon Gormley

Brandon Gormley carries the puck during a December 20 game. Dinamo Riga photo

Murray River defenceman Brandon Gormley will play for his country at the Olympics.

Hockey Canada announced the men’s hockey roster on Tuesday, with Gormley one of eight defencemen on the 25-man squad.

Gormley, 29, became a contender to make the team once the NHL decided to pull out due to the current wave of Covid-19.

He is the first Olympian from Kings County since Brad Richards of Murray Harbour played for Canada at 2006 in Torino, Italy.

Gormley has 11 points in 28 games in the KHL this season, mainly with Dinamo Riga before a pre-Christmas trade sent him to Lokomotiv Yaroslavl.

A former first-round pick of the Arizona Coyotes, he has previously played for Canada at the under-17s, under-18s, World Juniors, Spengler Cup and, earlier this year, the Channel One Cup.

Canada’s first game at the Beijing Olympics is on February 10 against Germany. They also play the US on February 12 and China on February 13 before the playoffs begin.

See the February 2 issue of The Graphic for more on Gormley’s journey to the Olympics.

