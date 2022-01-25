top story Brandon Gormley makes Team Canada for Olympics Josh Lewis Josh Lewis Author email Jan 25, 2022 Jan 25, 2022 Updated 15 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Brandon Gormley carries the puck during a December 20 game. Dinamo Riga photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Murray River defenceman Brandon Gormley will play for his country at the Olympics.Hockey Canada announced the men’s hockey roster on Tuesday, with Gormley one of eight defencemen on the 25-man squad.Gormley, 29, became a contender to make the team once the NHL decided to pull out due to the current wave of Covid-19.He is the first Olympian from Kings County since Brad Richards of Murray Harbour played for Canada at 2006 in Torino, Italy. Gormley has 11 points in 28 games in the KHL this season, mainly with Dinamo Riga before a pre-Christmas trade sent him to Lokomotiv Yaroslavl.A former first-round pick of the Arizona Coyotes, he has previously played for Canada at the under-17s, under-18s, World Juniors, Spengler Cup and, earlier this year, the Channel One Cup.Canada’s first game at the Beijing Olympics is on February 10 against Germany. They also play the US on February 12 and China on February 13 before the playoffs begin.See the February 2 issue of The Graphic for more on Gormley’s journey to the Olympics. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Brandon Gormley Canada Olympics Sport Team Roster Us Game Josh Lewis Author email Follow Josh Lewis Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition The Eastern Graphic The Eastern Graphic Jan 19, 2022 0 Signup for our Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Atlantic Post Calls e-edition Business Market Clients Eastern Graphic e-edition Welcome to the e-edition home of PEI’s award winning community newspaper. Island Deaths Receive Island death notifications daily by email. Island Farmer e-edition News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! West Prince Graphic e-edition You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Print Ads Share Your Joy! Share Your Joy! Bulletin Latest News On The Road Again "Violet" Frances Chandler Harry Artemas MacSwain Brandon Gormley makes Team Canada for Olympics Legislature committee to hear from workforce development official on potato issue Thursday Potato Board hires lobbying firm to plead its case in Washington Katie Ward returned as NFU President at 52nd Annual Convention Five Minute Interview Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFive Minute InterviewSouris bodybuilder earns five gold medals in Atlantic competitionRebecca Jane Wilchynski285 PSB employees refuse to divulge vaccine statusJohn Charles MacLeanTherese Marie AllainStaffing shortage results in 8 manor beds sitting emptyKoady Chaisson remembered for humble and calming personalityGordon “Dale” MacPhail Images Videos CommentedKoady Chaisson remembered for humble and calming personality (1)Mont Carmel arrest cuts drug supplier off from West Prince (1)PEI’s potato industry (1)
