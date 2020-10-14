By any measure, you could call it a normal Sunday morning around the house. Heather had gone to have coffee with daughter Jessie, and I slept in a little late. When I got up, I made the bed, decided to do laundry, so I sorted the clothes into four distinct piles and put in the first load. I then headed to the kitchen to make myself some breakfast.
And just like that, there goes normal.
My usual breakfast consists of eggs, a bagel and yogurt with granola. On this occasion I was treating myself to some cinnamon raisin bread. I got the frying pan out, threw in a little slab of butter, and got the eggs out of the refrigerator. Once the butter had melted I cracked the first egg in half. Without warning it slipped out of its shell, and under what was obviously an old and originally inexpensive pan, and began cooking itself on the glass stove top. I tried not to panic. Unsuccessfully.
I knew the burner was hot, and I did turn it off right away. I quickly moved the pan. I grabbed what can only be described as a huge wad of paper towels and tried to pick the yolk up, and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise, those yolk are pretty slippery. My actions also seemed to spread the rest of the egg around on the stove top. I quickly grabbed a rubber spoon and was able to spoon the yolk into a second huge wad of paper towel. At this point I would really love to have tell you it didn’t slip onto the floor. Meanwhile, the rest of the egg was still cooking away ... on the stove top.
Since the burner was hot and I knew paper towels were the wrong direction, plus I was running out of paper towels, I started to try to scrape off the quickly burning egg with a hard plastic spatula. That did not work. It might have made it worse. Next, I grabbed a wet cloth and tried to keep my hand on top of it to avoid singeing my fingers and I tried rubbing the burner. No luck there.
Then it hit me.
I grabbed a bottle of Fantastik spray cleaner, figuring it would not only clean and separate the egg, but the heat might actually help it work. I sprayed away. Pro tip. Do not spray Fantastik, or any other cleaner I’m guessing, on a hot burner. Upon contact, it immediately took on the characteristics of the egg, and began cooking itself. At this point I’m praying Heather does not walk through the door. As the burner began to cool, the egg/Fantastik concoction also began to cool, and harden even more. Now, I was resigned to the fact I was not going to be able to remove it until it had completely cooled and completely hardened.
When the time came, I was eventually able to use the Fantastik to remove the Fantastik and the egg. Who knew? I was able to use my thumb nail to scrape off the remaining debris. Now, back to cooking breakfast. I fired up an adjacent burner, and popped on the frying pan.
Remember how I mentioned originally the egg had slipped under the ‘obviously old and originally inexpensive pan’? Well, apparently, in the initial incident, some of the egg attached itself, and cooked just a bit to the bottom of said pan, unbeknown to me. You can only imagine the smell. I also managed to get that cleaned up before Heather came home. Praying now she doesn’t use the stove top until I’m not home.
(0) comments
