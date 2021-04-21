sod turning

We’re committed to keeping our readers informed

We’ve removed our paywall so all can enjoy PEI’s best local content during the coronavirus crisis. Please consider supporting the vital role of local journalism in our community and province. Subscribe now

The Town of Three Rivers held a sod-breaking ceremony for its new administration building on the site of the old Montague Town Hall on April 13. From left are Grant MacPherson, project manager with Williams Murphy & MacLeod; Mayor Ed MacAulay and Scott MacNeill, director of architecture with Coles Associates, which designed the building. The mayor said it was a monumental day to mark the start of a new building for town staff. Council recently tendered the project to WM&M for $2.44 million. Josh Lewis photo

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.