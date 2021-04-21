The Town of Three Rivers held a sod-breaking ceremony for its new administration building on the site of the old Montague Town Hall on April 13. From left are Grant MacPherson, project manager with Williams Murphy & MacLeod; Mayor Ed MacAulay and Scott MacNeill, director of architecture with Coles Associates, which designed the building. The mayor said it was a monumental day to mark the start of a new building for town staff. Council recently tendered the project to WM&M for $2.44 million. Josh Lewis photo
