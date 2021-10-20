The rain held off long enough for breast cancer survivors and their family and friends to take a stroll through the scenic trail at Mooney’s Pond in Peakes on Sunday afternoon for the first annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk.
Mary Trainor of Fanning Brook and Mary Leah Doyle of Morell organized the event. Both breast cancer survivors are long-time participants in the Run for the Cure held in Charlottetown annually, but since the pandemic canceled that event for the past two years the two friends wanted to ensure the messages of awareness and support didn’t go by the wayside.
Last year they held a walk in Morell and now they are hoping to make the Mooney’s Pond event annual.
“We hope people continue to give to the Run for the Cure, to spread awareness and to support people who they know are dealing with a cancer diagnosis,” Ms Doyle said.
She was diagnosed in 2011.
When the initial shock wore off a bit she said being enveloped by family, friends and the entire school community at Morell Regional High School where she worked was something she won’t soon forget.
“It is comforting to join with friends,” Ms Trainor said.
She was diagnosed three years ago.
Both ladies agree it was “devastating and scary” when they first found out they had the disease, but at every turn they were helped along with the expertise from the Cancer Treatment Centre as well as the “tremendous supports” from exercise program to support group meetings to help obtaining wigs.
Zita Ryan, another survivor who attended the event was diagnosed in 1998.
The Lakeside resident didn’t have to go through a regime of chemotherapy and radiation. She chose to have a mastectomy.
But no matter the journey survivors have to take, she has some important messages for everyone.
“It is good to have these walks and reminders that people need to take care of themselves and not let things go too far,” she said.
Regular mammograms can be lifesaving, she added.
Colleen MacIsaac of St Peter’s not only survived breast cancer, but is now dealing with a lung cancer diagnosis.
She and her family joined in the walk.
“It is very important to stay on top of everything,” Ms MacIsaac said.
Approximately 50 people took part in the event. Donations of water and snacks were provided by the Morell Co-op and a free will offering of $1,045 was donated to the PEI division of the Canadian Cancer Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.