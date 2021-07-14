Morell Chevies scored four runs in the top of the sixth inning to defeat the Cardigan Clippers 9-6 in the lone Sunday game in the Kings County Baseball League.
The game was at Clipper Field in Cardigan. Morell scored three in the top of the third capped off by a two-run double by Steven O’Shea. The Clippers answered back in the bottom of the third on RBI base hits by Josh MacDonald, Kevin MacLeod, and Dean Carroll. Chevies scored one in fourth, however the Clippers once again replied scoring three runs in the fifth highlighted by a two-run single by Sam Walsh to lead 6-4. Desi Doyle’s two-run single in the Chevie sixth was part of a four-run rally that gave Morell the lead for good. Doyle and Darcy Affleck had two hits each for the Chevies. Doyle also had three RBIs.
Ben MacDougall earned the win, while Steven O’Shea pitched two scoreless innings for the save. Kevin MacLeod had three doubles and four RBIs to lead Cardigan at the plate. Josh MacDonald and Charles MacLellan also had three hits. Two defensive highlights: Desi Doyle made a crucial catch just in front of the backstop fence for Morell while Kevin MacLeod ran down a deep fly ball in right field for the Clippers. Morell improves to 10-2 while Cardigan slips to 5-7. Both teams turned two double plays.
Northside Brewers brought the bats with them to Memorial Field last Wednesday. After getting shut out in their last three games Northside scored 14 runs in a 14-4 trashing of the Charlottetown Jays. Issac Compton pitched the complete game win. Top Brewer batters were Dylan Worth going 3/4 with a double and five RBIs. Nolan Ryan also batted 3/4, a double and 2 RBIs. Caden Doyle led the Jays at the plate with two hits, a double and 2 RBIs. Northside went ‘up the ladder’ in the first three innings. They scored three in the first inning, four in the second and five in the third.
Peakes Bombers continued to pile up the wins as they defeated the league leaders Morell Chevies last Wednesday at MacDonald Field in Peakes. Peakes defeated Morell 5-2. Brandon Langley pitched 6 and 2/3 innings to get the win. He allowed eight hits while striking out three. Tanner MacLean absorbed the loss. Ben MacDougall pitched two innings of relief. Jake MacLaren continues his hot hitting batting 2/3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. It was MacLaren’s fifth straight multiple hit game. Logan MacDougall led the Chevie charge going 3/4 with an RBI and run scored.
I forgot to mention last week that Peakes Tee is also a Bombers’ sponsor. Peakes Tee is a bar and restaurant in the St Teresa area along with a golf course.
Also last Wednesday evening Cardigan edged out a 2-1 win over Stratford Athletics at MacNeill Field in Stratford. Joel MacEachern pitched the win. MacEachern worked his way out of several jams as the A’s left plenty of runners on base throughout the contest. Tyler Taylor pitched a complete game despite being tagged with the loss. Josh MacDonald tripled for the Clippers.
Morell leads the KCBL standings with a 10-2 record, a game-and-a-half lead over Peakes (7-2). Stratford slips to 8-5, a full two games back of the Bombers. They are still two-and-a-half games up on the fourth place Clippers (5-7) and the Clippers have a two game lead on the final playoff spot over the fifth place Brewers.
Wednesday has a trio of games this week. Northside is in Peakes; PEI Youth Selects are at Memorial Field against Charlottetown Jays and Cardigan and Morell will have a rematch game at Church Field in Morell. All games have a 6:30 pm start.
Northside stays on the road on Friday when they visit MacNeill Field to play Stratford. Game time is 6:30 pm.
There are two games on tap on Sunday. Morell travels to MacNeill as the Athletics continue their homestand in a clash with the Chevies. The Clippers will host Peakes in Cardigan. Both games are at 2 pm.
Domino’s Pizza Player of the Week is Dylan Worth of the Northside Brewers. Worth went 3/4 with a double and five RBIs.
