The Northside “Sunly” Brewers racked up three straight wins last week to take over third place in the Kings County Baseball League. The surging Brewers moved one half game up on the Cardigan Clippers as the KCBL is heating up heading into the stretch drive of the regular season.
Northside ended the Morell Chevies ten game win streak with a 6-2 victory last Wednesday. Kyle Kennedy held the Chevies’ bats at bay allowing only three hits in a complete game win. Kennedy helped his own cause batting 2/3. Ryan May also contributed for the Brewers batting 2/4 with two RBI’s. Ben MacDougall batted 2/4 for the Chevies.
Earlier in the week Northside beat Peakes “Bogside” Bombers in a wild last two innings in Peakes. The Bombers rallied in the bottom of the sixth scoring six runs to turn a 5-1 deficit into a 7-5 lead. The gutsy young Brewer offense responded by adding four runs in the top of the seventh inning to retake the lead 9-7 and shut down the Bombers in their last at bat. Northside started their win streak with a 5-4 win over the Charlottetown Jays in a game that went back and forth throughout the contest.
Also last Wednesday, Colin Myers and Josh Coffin combined to shut out the Cardigan Clippers 5-0. The Clipper’s loss dropped them into fourth place in the league standings. Kevin MacLeod and Joel MacEachern pitched well in defeat. The Bombers hung onto a 1-0 lead until they were able to break it open in the top of the seventh, scoring four runs.
Standings
Morell Chevies have clinched top spot in the standings. Their record is 11-2, three full games up on the Bombers (9-6) who will finish second. Northside (5-8) and Cardigan Clippers (5-9) will battle it out for the third place finish.
A lot may change with the third and fourth place standings as the Brewers and Canada Games team played a doubleheader at Memorial Field last Friday.
Make-up games
Brewers as of right now have one make-up game against Morell. Clippers have two make-up games. One date with the Charlottetown Jays and one with the Morell Chevies. Peakes have just one more game to fill in their schedule. That contest is with the Chevies.
Father and son
The Cardigan Clippers plucked out Sam Walsh’s daddy from the grandstands to be able to continue a game in Cardigan recently. Pius Walsh was able to play in the same game with his son Sam which I believe is a first in Clipper history. Anybody can correct me if I am wrong. Pius batted a perfect 1.000 going 1/1 with a walk and hit by a pitch.
Domino's Pizza player of the week
Not a whole lot of stats gathered over the week, however still enough to find a worthy candidate for the honours. Kyle Kennedy of the Brewers. He was held to three hits against the league leading Morell Chevies. He also batted 2/3 with a walk.
