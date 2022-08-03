Dan Shepard

The Northside “Sunly” Brewers racked up three straight wins last week to take over third place in the Kings County Baseball League. The surging Brewers moved one half game up on the Cardigan Clippers as the KCBL is heating up heading into the stretch drive of the regular season.

Northside ended the Morell Chevies ten game win streak with a 6-2 victory last Wednesday. Kyle Kennedy held the Chevies’ bats at bay allowing only three hits in a complete game win. Kennedy helped his own cause batting 2/3. Ryan May also contributed for the Brewers batting 2/4 with two RBI’s. Ben MacDougall batted 2/4 for the Chevies. 

