Brian Higginbotham of Murray River was the winner of $22,760 in the Gold Mine rollover draw for Week #443. Mr Higginbotham, who has been playing the Rotary Club of Montague & Eastern PEI weekly draw for over two years is still undecided as to what he will do with the windfall. Charlotte MacAulay photo
