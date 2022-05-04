The Little Harbour bridge replacement has become an obstructive and overdrawn project at the expense of Eastern Kings residents. Since September, residents have been forced to comply with extensive delays, poor temporary road conditions, and a noticeable lack of effort to complete the bridge within the scheduled time.
According to the Prince Edward Island Department of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy, the bridge replacement was to be completed by the 31st of March, 2022. The date that has long since passed with no apparent light at the end of the tunnel for this arduous process. Residents have already put up with the bridge throughout the entirety of the winter months under the facade of the bridge being complete for spring, they should not have to suffer anymore.
As well, the temporary bridge is in horrible condition and is not reasonably considered drivable. The traffic is one lane, which is bad enough on its own as it forces delays in travel and bottlenecks driving at that point, but the temporary bridge can only be considered a cruel joke of an obstacle course for drivers. When crossing the temporary bridge, drivers are forced to use extreme levels of caution to navigate through a minefield of potholes on both sides in order to prevent damage to their vehicle.
Promises have been broken. It is time action is taken to finish the bridge and allow Eastern Kings residents to have access to a safe and uninterrupted road once again.
