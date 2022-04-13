In March 2020, just days after its annual Roll Up The Rim campaign began, Tim Hortons made the decision to pull the contest from actual coffee cups due to a fast-approaching, deadly, largely unknown new virus.
Two years later, the contest still lives only on the company’s smartphone app, leaving it out of reach for people who don’t have smartphones (yes, they exist).
Compared to the war in Ukraine, the ongoing Covid saga and climate change, this truly is an insignificant first world “problem” - but sometimes we have to focus on lighter matters to stay sane.
At the time, Tim’s said it didn’t want employees collecting rims that have been in people’s mouths. Well, if you use your teeth to roll up a rim you either lack opposable thumbs or enjoy testing the limits of your dental work, but I digress.
The risk of spreading Covid by way of coffee cup rims is slim to none, especially when compared with the mass rolling back of public health measures we’re seeing recently. It’s time to give us back our rims - the real ones.
There’s another reason to do so. The traditional good deed of paying for the person behind you now comes with extra complications. Apparently, people are upset because the driver in front of them is paying for their coffee and thereby getting a shot at a prize from their digital rim. They giveth and they taketh away all in the same breath. Sneaky, yet hilarious.
Speaking of Covid measures at fast food places that have run their course: bring back the garbage cans beside the drive-thru.
These little bins used to be a way to clear out any garbage in your vehicle. They were removed at the onset of the pandemic and haven’t returned. Again, the risk of transmitting Covid in this way is pretty much non-existent.
Now back to your regularly scheduled war and pestilence.
