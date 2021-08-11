Organizers of the first of what they hope will become an annual event are staging Rural Pride at the Montague Waterfront on Sunday, August 15.
“We want to make an event where everyone, adults youth and families, can come together,” Matthew Beck said.
It wasn’t all that long ago Mr Beck, who grew up in Montague, remembers how members of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community did not feel welcome.
“I was in the pride parade in Charlottetown (in 2016) and I explicitly remember that Montague as a town decided not to put up any pride flags or any representation of pride at all,” Mr Beck said.
“We live in a different time now and there are oodles of pride flags everywhere.”
He said it is time to celebrate that inclusiveness.
“We want to center it on bringing the community back together, back to their home and create new memories,” he added.
The event is slated to run from 1pm to 3pm.
Everyone is asked to bring their own picnic.
While the event isn’t rigidly structured there will also be an arm wrestling competition and a screen printing station.
People are asked to bring their own garments or materials to add the prints to.
There is no cost to attend however registration is required in keeping with public health regulations. Contact rcollier.ca@gmail.com to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.