Celebrating agriculture in Canada isn’t a one-day event for Kings Playhouse in Georgetown, said executive director Haley Zavo.
For the last number of years the cultural centre has been implementing activities and events under the program called Nourish.
“It is all about connecting with our communities through art and agriculture, the Kings Playhouse’s commitment to the community and also addressing food security and food sustainability,” Ms Zavo said.
Much of the programming was in-person workshops pre-pandemic, but since 2020 organizers have been able to continue through online activities.
In January connections with students were made through online cooking classes, with ingredients provided to participants courtesy of the Playhouse.
“Implementing projects that engage people with their food and where it comes from, and with the people who grow it, helps make us more food secure as a community and as a province,” Ms Zavo said.
In February, just in time for people to start planning spring gardens the Playhouse partnered with Connie Spencer of Wee Rover farm in Murray River to create a series of videos introducing various aspects of planting and growing your own food.
The videos include topics ranging from planting seeds, to companion planting, to preserving and how to achieve sustainable gardening.
Ms Spencer began with containers on her doorstep and has now expanded to 4,000 square feet of gardens on her property where she grows everything from tomatoes, to corn, to potatoes and flowers.
“The main thing I want to get across to people is I don’t think they know how easy it is to grow your own food,” Ms Spencer said.
“I think it is important especially right now with the cost of food being so insane.”
There is no doubt gardening takes a lot of work, but the benefits far outweigh any downside, she said, noting, every day she is out there tending to the crops starting at 6 am most mornings and she loves every minute of it.
“My favourite smell in the whole world is a carrot freshly pulled out of the ground,” she said.
Not being able to grow everything to fulfill her family’s nutritional needs is no big deal when you live in PEI, Ms Spencer said.
Buying local plays a role in sustainability too, she added.
“We go to MacPhee’s Orchard (in Woodville Mills) every year where you can get apples for $1 a pound,” she said.
“We dry them, we make jelly and we keep a bunch for eating. It just makes sense.”
Ms Spencer said the chance to share her love of gardening with the broader public is exciting.
“It is just about being a little more self sufficient,” she added.
The feedback to the video series, which is funded through the province and the Community Foundation, so far has been positive, Ms Zavo said.
“It has been a bright light in the midst of what has been a rough few months especially,” she said.
“Aren’t we all looking forward to the months when the sun is shining and we can get our hands in the dirt and see life peeking up through the ground again.”
Ms Zavo said there is a principal connection between arts and culture and agriculture.
“When we see the faces of people in our community who are growing our food for us it makes us interact with our food differently,” she said.
To view Gardening by Heart with Connie Spencer/An Introduction go to https://youtu.be/d99NZJ4S5yY
