In 2017 the Facebook page ‘#HowManyWade’ put faces to 100 people who were being failed by the mental health system in PEI.
It was a bold awakening for government and for the entire population.
Though slow in coming some changes have occurred; one being the mobile mental health unit launched this past year.
But the long promised mental health campus, a replacement of sorts for Hillsborough Hospital, is moving at a snail’s pace.
The urgent care centres opened during the pandemic, that were well used and looked for a time like a good solution founded out of necessity, sadly closed soon after they opened.
The PEI government needs to do better.
Fast forward to 2023 and now a Cape Breton family has launched a similar campaign to the #HowManyWade.
In the aftermath of losing a loved one after an extended and unsuccessful wait in an emergency room the family of Charlene Snow has launched www.nshealthcarecrisis.ca, a site where Nova Scotia residents can share their health care crisis experiences.
In the short time it has been in existence the website has more stories added each day, some of which are from health care workers.
Will this public outcry be the catalyst for change?
We can only hope, but one thing is for sure staying silent hasn’t helped change anything.
(0) comments
