It has been a few years since 24-year-old Brooks Roche straddled a bicycle, but this summer he has taken up the task regularly to train for a ride across PEI.
In September, Mr Roche will spend five days peddling his way from Tignish to Elmira as part of his Lace Up to End Diabetes campaign.
“It is a few things that I am interested in and passionate about coming together,” Mr Roche said.
This year marks the 100th anniversary of the discovery of insulin by Canadian physician Doctor Fredrick Banting.
“It’s Canada’s greatest gift to the world and it has saved millions of lives, including my own,” Mr Roche said. “I felt like it deserves a bit of fanfare.”
2021 also marks 20 years since Mr Brooks was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.
“To have lived with this disease for the vast majority of my life intersect with this centennial of the reason I am still alive is pretty amazing,” he said.
Though he has been an advocate for diabetes awareness and research since he was old enough to lend his voice to the cause, Mr Roche has recently become employed with Diabetes Canada as an education specialist working with patients and governments.
Lace Up is a national campaign where individual participants decide what they want to do as part of the challenge.
Initiative isn’t new to Mr Roche who grew up in Lower Montague and now calls Charlottetown home.
“I wanted to do something to celebrate the long journey I have taken to get here, the difficulties I’ve had,” he said. “Over the 20 years there has been a lot of amazing advances and one thing I have noticed is how much easier it is for me, relatively speaking, to take on physical challenges.
At the tender age of seven having an insulin pump allowed Mr Roche to not only play but excel in sports. Later when continuous glucose monitoring became available he was able to exercise on a more consistent level.
“All these advances coincide with these really noticeable jumps in my quality of life from a physical fitness perspective,” Mr Roche said.
That puts the 300-plus kilometre bike ride across the province next on his agenda.
He is looking forward to taking on the challenge and has spent weekends over the summer doing short stints on some of the trails.
Mr Roche is one of more than 20 individuals and teams from across the country participating in the campaign.
Close to $100,000 has already been pledged and with the recent sponsorship from Lexus to match donations, that number will be doubled as it continues to grow.
“If they can give them a tool to understand their disease a little better, or to manage it a little better, or just research it can have a real impact.”
While the funding is a very important aspect of the campaign, Mr Roche said it is also an opportunity to dispel some of the myths about the disease that affects so many.
Data from 2019 indicated one in three Canadians has diabetes or prediabetes.
“It can feel lonely living with the disease a lot of the time because there is a misunderstanding; there is an assumption baked into people that somehow you made a mistake and that’s what led to this,” he said.
He recalls people saying things like, ‘you don’t look overweight’ or ‘you look pretty healthy.’
Mr Roche said the message needs to get out there that people don’t choose to live with diabetes.
“I am really proud to have done what I have done despite living with this disease,” he said. “It is like trying to sail with an anchor.”
Anyone interested in joining part of the journey with Mr Roche can connect with him on social media. Donations can be made at crm2.diabetes.ca/goto/brooks.
He will be hitting the trails on September 4, 5, 6,11 and 12.
“It is guaranteed people reading this have a connection to someone living with diabetes. If you think about it, if they could make their life better in a small way that could mean a lot,” he said.
“A little bit of thought can go a long way.”
