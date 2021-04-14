So, green cars. In an effort to reduce CO2, both federal and provincial governments are offering large grants as incentives to buy green vehicles. After literally weeks of poring over infinite serious articles, studies and technical papers (not Wikipedia), I have come to several conclusions.
Firstly, neither government knows what it is doing. (OK, that’s not new).
Let’s start at the beginning with gasses. All creatures need oxygen to breathe. Where does it come from? Yes, trees are a good source of oxygen but the large majority of our oxygen comes from the ocean, specifically plankton. The oceans sustain us and yet we do so much damage to them, from chemical dumping and runoffs, to oil spills, non-sustainable fishing, and more. Dead fish in a stream is not just an event it is a cry for help. Polluters should pay, a lot, for harming rivers and oceans, literally our source of life.
The biggest (but not the only) culprit shrinking the thin layer of atmosphere that keeps us cooking like French fries and changing world-wide weather patterns is
CO2. Sometimes measured in tons, but, usually, because of its huge amount, in footprints. What creates it? Mostly, burning things. Anything - gas, oil, coal and wood, barbecue, yep, the old firepit.
Like all societies in the past we are not as smart as we think we are but we are different. We now have so many new means to pollute. What we are, and advertisers know it, are consumers, money spenders. Look at TV advertising, all we are shown are huge trucks and ATVs wrecking pristine wilderness; boats, trailers, and the ‘Biggest Subaru ever’. Sorry, green is not a car, nor a fad. Green is nature; yet nature is disappearing faster than we can imagine. There is no such thing as a little bit pregnant, nor a little bit green.
And there is no such thing as a green vehicle. Producing any vehicle creates a tremendous amount of CO2 and pollution. Nearly half of a vehicle’s carbon footprint comes not from fuel, but from building the vehicle, before you drive it off the lot. Electric cars are worse.
The biggest extra cost of green cars - the batteries. Lithium is not called white gold for nothing. The prevailing thought is that in the long run, using less fuel, the carbon footprint of green vehicles will be smaller than that of regular vehicles. (Only If we don’t add in all the new infrastructure). But properly maintaining a car already built is the best CO2 saving. If your car is on its last legs a hybrid vehicle (already built) is by far the best option. At the very least you won’t be hunting for an electric plug at midnight.
My next point should be obvious. Our grandparents, and those who came before, knew what was what. Save and recycle. Riding a new bicycle, new hiking boots, new nylon walking jacket to lessen CO2? What are they made of and how were they transported to you? So that’s it there is no free lunch.
We often hear ‘why is there so much traffic in PEI?’ Simple. In 1970, there were 40,223 vehicles registered; in 1987 - 83,62 registrations and in 2019 - 137,172 registrations. Also, PEI has a special problem. We import almost all of our energy from New Brunswick, where it is created by burning oil, coal, or really - nuclear energy. So brown energy for Green cars? No CO2 saving there. I have lots of research on wind and solar power, but that’s another story. What happened to hydrogen-powered cars with no emissions?
Yes, it is easy to criticize, harder to offer solutions. But I will try. And, yes, if possible, I hope it will make sense to go all green.
First, we need a moratorium on all new vehicles for five years in PEI. We have enough cars. That will save a huge carbon footprint. Second, use some of that green money to provide rebates to consumers to drive (after reasonably-paid inspections) well-maintained vehicles. Provide help to those who need it for worn-out vehicles. Third, charge registration costs according to engine power and emissions. Big power, big registrations (not for personal working vehicles). Make downtown Charlottetown car-free. Fourth, before it’s too late, government has to establish some new provincial parks, preferably near the ocean for Islanders. Developers (CO2 polluters) would have to plant trees (of different species) in these parks for each new apartment built. The list can go on. We still have to live here.
As far as I can see the only green car out there right now belongs to Fred Flintstone.
Gary Walker B.A, B.ed, M.L.I.S.
North Rustico
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.