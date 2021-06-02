“Hope for the best and prepare for the worst.”
That is the mandate for some organizations as the plan for reopening PEI to outside visitors is set to roll out at the end of the month.
It is expected business will ramp up in the Wood Islands area once Northumberland Ferries opens to the traveling public on June 27, said Wood Islands & Area Development Corporation (WIADC) administrator Jill Harris.
“There is anticipation,” she said.
“It is kind of like that feeling when you are waiting for company to arrive.”
Ms Harris said they are anxious to have pre-COVID visitor numbers return.
In 2019 7,000 people visited the Wood Islands Lighthouse, but in 2020 less than 300 came.
Even so, Public Health regulations remain a large factor.
“We are open, although we are cautious and have had lengthy conversations over the way to do things in our venues,” Ms Harris said.
On the Plough the Waves property there is a restaurant, liquor outlet, store and Visitor Information Centre. Hours of operation have been adjusted by some businesses and all are focused on how to best serve customers in keeping with provincial regulations.
“I think people are still very cautious because they know it can be a day-to-day thing. Are the numbers going to spike?” she added.
Ramping up numbers is also something Souris Live Inc volunteers look forward to come June.
Mike McIntosh, chair of the nonprofit group, which holds monthly shows at the Souris Legion, said it is good news on two levels.
Last year the 2020 season was a bust. To make it viable and pay entertainers an audience of at least 100 was needed.
That number wasn’t possible with Public Health regulations.
“Before we didn’t really have to worry about how many people were coming in (the Legion can hold up to 180 people),” Mr McIntosh said.
Allowable numbers for indoor gatherings will increase with the reopening plan so Souris Live Inc is ready to host its first show the last week in June.
“A lot of dedicated locals come to the shows and they bring family members and we get a lot of tourists that take them in,” he added.
Mr McIntosh is pleased they will be helping the entertainers, many of whom have been unable to play anywhere for more than a year.
“This opening makes them happier too because they are going to get to play and they will have more options to work,” he said.
