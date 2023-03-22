While the topic up for discussion was ‘Is Kings County for Sale?,’ the only questions asked at the full-capacity meeting Saturday at the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre in Montague were about the land-buying activities of Buddhist groups.
More than 200 people attended the meeting (with several hundred more watching online), hosted by the PEI Coalition for the Protection of Lands. The audience included several candidates for the upcoming provincial election, including PC candidates Cory Deagle and Darlene Compton, and Liberal candidate Allister Veinot, none of whom spoke at the meeting.
The keynote speaker was Douglas Campbell, district director of the National Farmers Union, District 1. Mr Campbell’s belief is the purchases made over the years break the letter and the spirit of the PEI Lands Protection Act.
Many of Mr Campbell’s points were presented without evidence, including a charge that Buddhist-connected interests own a total of 15,500 acres. He alleged this was possible because land buyers took advantage of loopholes in the Land Protections Act to get around individual and corporate land ownership limits.
“There were purchases by followers, numbered companies and investment companies,” Mr Campbell said.
He alleged individual monks purchased land so they could sell it to non-profit entities like the Great Enlightenment Buddhist Institute Society and the Great Wisdom Buddhist Institute.
What wasn’t noted was recent changes the provincial government made to the act, allowing cabinet to approve or reject the sale of corporate shares, if that sale results in a shareholder owning land exceeding the legal limit.
Mr Campbell claims accusations of racism keep residents from speaking up.
While many of the disputed land purchases took place years ago, Mr Campbell conjured the spectre of “endless supply of money” and “thousands of devoted followers” to suggest, without support, even more vast swaths of land will be bought if government won’t act.
“Instead of saying how much (land) they do have, consider how much they will have,” Mr Campbell said.
Montague resident Shane MacDonald was the second billed speaker. The farmer and three-time unsuccessful candidate for Three Rivers Council made reference to the belief a planned subdivision on the Queens Road is tied to Buddhist interests. He said the new subdivision is being targeted for immigrants and not local residents seeking housing, and claims it will be “90 per cent vacant” for most of the year.
The Graphic asked Mr Campbell after the meeting to explain what he thinks the ultimate goal of the Buddhist groups is.
“Who knows? We don’t know, because they’re not telling us,” Mr Campbell said.
The Graphic reported in 2021 that GWBI’s goal is to have all of the nuns in eastern PEI in one location. Some were housed in the Lobster Shanty in Montague which has been condemned and others are situated in Uigg/Kinross.
Mr Campbell rejected comparing Buddhist groups to, say, the dozens of Amish families that have also purchased vast parcels of land.
“The Amish are not an issue. They are here to farm the land, not for the purposes of incorporation. (And for the most part), they’ve taken farms that were close to being abandoned.”
Mr Campbell insisted: “This is the last chance to save eastern Kings. If we don’t do something, generations of Islanders won’t afford to live here.”
