The development of two new buildings at the Great Wisdom Buddhist Institute for nuns in Brudenell was given unanimous conditional approval by Three Rivers council on Monday night.
The expansion plan includes one building of more than 14,000 square feet to house 175 residents with classrooms, bathrooms, laundry and dining facilities.
A second building of more than 12,000 square feet would connect to the first building via the basement with an underground kitchen. Council also approved the paving of associated parking lots.
The site plan was drawn by Charlottetown architecture firm Nine Yards, dated April 13 of this year. It includes an on-site sewerage disposal system.
However, council’s approval is based on several other conditions being met.
GWBI must meet any requirements of the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure regarding its storm water management plan, and any conditions that may be established by the Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action regarding the planned septic system.
The development must also comply with the town’s bylaw on setbacks, or the minimum distance separating the buildings from the road and adjacent properties.
Three Rivers council had previously denied permission for a new dormitory at the Brudenell campus in September of 2020.
The permit was shot down by a vote of 7-3 at that meeting, with Councillors Cindy MacLean, John MacFarlane, Ronnie Nicholson, Gerard Holland, Alan Munro, Cody Jenkins and Deputy Mayor Debbie Johnston opposed.
Councillors Jane King, Cameron MacLean and David MacGrath voted in favour. Coun King is the chair of the town's planning board.
More than 90 people attended, requiring overflow seating, with some citing concerns over access to housing in the area, land issues and taxes paid by the institute.
In stark contrast, Monday's meeting saw a unanimous vote and no discussion from councillors or members of the public.
After the rejection in September, Coun Nicholson told The Graphic he saw the development as a doorway to large developments in the area. He raised concern about the GWBI and/or family members of the nuns buying houses nearby.
At the time, he said a development agreement, further public input and mitigation of the housing issue would be necessary for him to support the permit, adding he took no joy in voting it down.
See more in the June 23 edition of The Graphic.
