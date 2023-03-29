Along with a new recreation tax across all of Three Rivers, the town’s budget for year six also brings increases in unincorporated areas that are mandated by the Memorandum of Settlement from 2018.
As part of the MOS the province agreed to pay the property taxes for previously unincorporated areas to Three Rivers for the first five years. For the next five years, the government will gradually cover less of the rates until property owners pay the full amount in year 10.
This year ratepayers will be charged 4.6 cents of the total 23-cent commercial rate and one cent of the five-cent non-commercial rate.
Combined with the recreation tax of 15 cents commercial and five cents non-commercial, previously unincorporated areas of the Montague, Georgetown and Cardigan fire districts will pay 19.6 cents more for commercial properties and six cents more for non-commercial.
For unserviced properties in the high-traffic corridor, the total increase will be 20 cents in Valleyfield, Lower Montague and Brudenell, and 24.6 in the Montague, Cardigan and Georgetown fire districts.
Danielle Herring, manager of corporate services, said the reality is recreational facilities and outdoor parks cost money to maintain and the town needed a source of revenue.
“I can’t really speak on how (residents) are going to react. I don’t know. I am also a resident of Three Rivers,” she said. “Even if you break out what that extra (recreation tax) revenue will be, it still doesn’t cover the full cost of those expenses.”
Meanwhile, after non-residents of PEI had their property taxes doubled last year, these increases will also double for them, meaning in some areas non-resident commercial property owners will see a hike of 49.2 cents.
Asked if this could discourage non-residents from buying property in Three Rivers, interim CAO Dorothy Macdonald said that is never the intention and the goal is growth of the town.
“I think tax increases at any level are always unwelcome,” she said. “But in order to maintain the level of services we are expected to, council has had to make these decisions.”
The 2023-24 budget was passed unanimously by Three Rivers council on March 20. It includes revenues of more than $7.7 million, operating expenses of more than $4.95 million and capital budget expenses of $4.7 million in town funds.
The budget is balanced by $585,959 in expected loans to complete a pair of capital budget projects, more than $200,000 in HST rebates for capital items, $175,000 in capital budget expenses coming from reserve funds of the former communities that make up the town, and $80,000 brought forward from last year. The provincial government overpaid municipalities on property tax and tax credit installments last year but informed them this does not have to be repaid yet, which is the source of the $80,000.
There is an estimated cash flow surplus of $46,000, which could change once the 2022-23 books are closed following the end of the fiscal year.
Revenues include more than $1.9 million in property taxes, which is up about $700,000 from last year and includes the recreation tax revenue.
At the request of council, staff made a change in how salaries and department expenses are reflected in the budget. Instead of one item line for all salaries, the budget for each department shows the operating costs of that department. This includes salaries of its employees and a portion of salaries of others, reflecting how much of their duties involve that department.
“Council seemed to be in favour this year of knowing what each of our individual departments was costing. It gives us a better picture of what areas of our organization the costs are being sent toward,” said interim CAO Dorothy Macdonald.
The maintenance and infrastructure department has total expenses of $951,480, which includes among others $318,186 in public works wages and benefits, $246,068 in seasonal parks and facility employee wages and benefits, and $37,221 in operating costs.
In the planning department, operating costs of $284,630 are budgeted, which includes salaries and supply costs.
The administrative services budget totals $802,363, including $366,650 in operating costs. The total is down from past years because salaries have been split into various departments.
The town expects to spend about $270,000 on town-owned facilities, which are now listed separately from the community services budget. That department has budgeted expenses of about $565,000 for things like community parks, grants and sponsorships, small halls and libraries, as well as $260,382 in operating costs.
Meanwhile, the capital budget includes $14,259,659 in spending from all funding sources for projects between now and 2027. It’s not clear if all projects slated for 2023-24 will get done on time due to town staff being shorthanded.
Projects listed for the coming fiscal year include roughly $6.2 million for the Brudenell utility extension, more than $1.2 million for multi-use sidewalks in Georgetown, nearly $900,000 for the Brudenell multi-use path, around $655,000 for replacement of the Georgetown West Street boardwalk and new day docks, an estimated $580,000 for new snow-clearing equipment, about $460,000 for a wastewater treatment plant lift station upgrade and roughly $275,000 to outfit the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre and Kings Playhouse as warming centres, among others.
