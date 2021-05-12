Embarrassment. Outrageous. Abdication of responsibility. Pick your favourite, because all apply to what passes for leadership from two Tory cabinet ministers in handling of serious allegations of discrimination against government’s handpicked operator of Bedford MacDonald House.
Late last year clients of the men’s shelter came forward to The Guardian with allegations based on physical disability, criminal record, ethnicity, and race. Ernie Hudson, Minister of Social Services and Housing at the time, promised prompt action and a report within weeks.
Well, that didn’t happen. Instead Hudson passed the buck. Actually that’s too gentle. Hudson handed full control of the investigation to the organization being accused of discrimination by some of the most vulnerable citizens in our province.
You can’t make this up. The process is so fundamentally broken it doesn’t pass the giggle test. Salvation Army, which the King government handed a $3.7 million management contract to, hired a firm to investigate itself. Months later HR Atlantic determined it was ‘not able to conclude on a balance of probabilities that Bedford MacDonald House or any of its staff members discriminated against individuals.’
OK, you’re thinking HR Atlantic must have proven allegations untrue. Nope. HR Atlantic didn’t talk to anyone making an allegation. Not one. “The investigation process was frustrated by a lack of cooperation and/or access to the individuals making the allegations.”
Should this surprise anyone? Nope. Clients don’t trust Salvation Army to act in their best interest. Why would they trust the Army’s hand-picked investigator? It is the most astonishing government sanctioned power imbalance imaginable.
But despite the report’s lack of credibility, current minister Brad Trivers incredulously said: “This gives me confidence that they (Salvation Army) are doing a good job within our shelters and other areas where we use them.”
For this sentence alone, the minister should be ousted. He’s blown his own credibility and that of his department - if there is any credibility left.
Trivers’ first order of business upon becoming minister in February should have been to condemn the process, stop it and demand an impartial, credible investigation. Instead he set aside common sense and critical thinking to act as a cheerleader.
This investigation is a whitewash; there is no other way to look at it. When you don’t talk to the people making the accusation any conclusion lacks credibility.
Let’s not minimize the courage it takes for shelter clients to come forward. They are not wealthy. They do not have a warm bed waiting at the end of the day. They are among the most vulnerable in society who are used to being lied to, ignored and looked down upon. They trust few. There are those who could have helped mediate interviews, but were never asked.
Just because investigators fail to find evidence doesn’t mean allegations are untrue.
On the contrary they are powerful and credible. Think about it. Publicly alleging wrongdoing against the organization that can offer you a bed in the middle of winter, or not; feed you, or not, is powerful. It is a classic David versus Goliath. The accusers had everything to lose, yet they courageously came forward.
As a province we should be thanking them and asking whether a Christian organization with a dated perception of equality, a history of similar allegations elsewhere, and a model that puts a premium on penny-pinching over support for the individual in need, is best suited to deliver frontline services to marginalized communities including LGBT and BIPOC.
The short answer is no. There are better, more inclusive and effective, models.
The report surmises clients were upset at restrictions imposed after the departure of previous management. What it doesn’t say is previous management, ousted en masse, provided activities that built confidence, taught life skills and showed basic human respect.
Clients were treated with dignity. There were fishing and theatre trips, softball, hikes and the ability to stay for the duration needed to get to the next stage in recovery. The Salvation Army cut these activities. It forces all clients back out on the street every morning. How is this smart public policy? It closed two beds despite rising community need. Fishing and theatre excursions ... forget about it.
This is the organization the King government is defending. This is an organization whose actions do not match its rhetoric.
How we treat the most vulnerable is a direct reflection on those, like you and I, who lead comfortable lives - thanks primarily to winning a birth lottery. It is not a game of pass the buck, which time and again has failed those with mental health and addiction. Or those just down on their luck.
It’s time for the King government to lead, and it can start by showing Salvation Army the door and building better.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
(3) comments
The Salvation Army - like the RCMP - is an organization whose outdated, colonial-era morality is unacceptable in a multicultural society of the 21st century. It's a relic of British imperialism. Having a organization based on a harsh, judgmental Christianity in charge of vulnerable people is as wrong as having armed members of our racist and sexist national police force now tasked to handle challenging situations with the mentally unstable. I'm surprised Brad Trivers didn't jump at my suggestion that Health PEI should hire that famous motorcycle gang to help in administering COVID vaccines. I mean, they've been around for ever and know a lot about drugs and needles, don't they?
I lost all respect for the Salvation Army when they closed all their men's shelters and opened disgustingly filthy retail stores! Whatever is going on in Charlottetown must be shut down, the Salvation Army must not receive any more funding from the government. It is time for an election. Hey Dennis call an election and get a mandate from the people to do as you please with no consequences!
OMG! I don’t know where to start. I fact I’m a bit disappointed in this one sided journalism Paul. This reeks of Mike Redmond rhetoric as a shamed past employee. I work with these homeless people everyday, and the vast majority of them are very gracious for the help from Salvation Army. I suspect the reason the “task force” was unable to speak to anyone is that they may have made a complaint in anger over a rule being enforced, but after thinking about it, realized it was wrong to bite the hand that feeds. There has to be rules and order or there is mayhem. Some people don’t like rules and they get angry when they are enforced. I encourage anyone who believes the Salvation Army is not doing their very best with what they have to work with, to volunteer at one of the facilities. Any takers? I didn’t think so!
