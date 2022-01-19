The potato wart (PW) management plan has been shrouded in confidentiality. The shrouds slipped off with the appearance (January 12) in this newspaper of the history of PW in PEI as witnessed by two writers.
In 2001, as a first step in controlling PW, it was decided to plant trees in fields where it had been found. That is good science, to eliminate variables, and a good phytosanitary measure. But trees were not planted. Without explanation, potatoes were allowed to be planted after a five-year interval. A potato variety highly susceptible to PW, but very favourable for processing, was chosen.
At this point one would wonder where science went given that PW can remain dormant in soil for 20-40 years, waiting for a host, like a susceptible potato variety, on which to propagate.
So it went with an ‘everything is okay until it’s not’ approach. When PW re-appeared in 2021 things were not okay and there was the necessity of an ill-prepared for, drat the weather, impossible task of soil-sampling hundreds of soggy or frozen fields in late fall.
The export-banning outcome of this failure has been devastating. The official response, see you in 2023, was absolutely crushing to growers. There is now so little trust in the management plan that domestic sale of seed outside PEI is forbidden indefinitely, as reported in the daily Charlottetown newspaper (January 14).
None of the misery is attributable to growers.
The ‘brand management’ plan for potato wart has been bungled from the beginning.
