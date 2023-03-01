go't garage

Upgrades to the Bridgetown Highway Depot include a new building, on the right with for bays for school buses. The Cardigan bus depot will be folder into the operation once renovations are complete. Charlotte MacAulay photo

The school bus depot in Cardigan will be folded into the $14.6 million expansion of the Bridgetown Highway Depot once construction is completed.

Four bus bays along with 10 charging stations for electric school buses are included in the newly constructed part of the expansion. In addition two level 2 chargers, for charging regular electric vehicles will be installed. No details were available as to the fate of the Cardigan facility.

