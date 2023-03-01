Upgrades to the Bridgetown Highway Depot include a new building, on the right with for bays for school buses. The Cardigan bus depot will be folder into the operation once renovations are complete. Charlotte MacAulay photo
The school bus depot in Cardigan will be folded into the $14.6 million expansion of the Bridgetown Highway Depot once construction is completed.
Four bus bays along with 10 charging stations for electric school buses are included in the newly constructed part of the expansion. In addition two level 2 chargers, for charging regular electric vehicles will be installed. No details were available as to the fate of the Cardigan facility.
In June of 2022 the provincial and federal governments announced 35 electric-powered school buses would be purchased in the 2022-23 fiscal year.
The infrastructure and upgrades in Bridgetown, which are expected to be complete by the end of 2023, are geared towards the 2040 net zero goal of the province.
“The new building was designed as a fully electric structure to minimize GHG emissions associated with the operation of the building,” a spokesperson for the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure said.
A new welding and wash bay is also part of the extension.
Existing oil-fired boilers will be replaced with a geothermal system and the building is designed to incorporate a 100kW solar system.
“The existing building is undergoing renovations to improve the existing parts and administration areas, as well as improved lighting and increased storage,” according to the spokesperson.
The multi-year project received $4.26 million in funding through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program rolled out in 2021. The remainder is provincial funding. Funding for the purchase of the buses includes $6.2 million from each of the governments.
