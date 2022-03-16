The province is pushing ahead with its fingers-in-the-ears “moving on” plan while Covid rates in the province have risen to an alarming level.
The numbers now are much higher than they were in January during what we thought was the peak of the Omicron wave.
On March 7, CBC reported the situation on the Island had reached levels never recorded in any province since the pandemic began, and the caseload has only risen since then.
As of last Wednesday, we had averaged 520 cases per day for the previous week, and the real number is almost certainly higher with changes to testing eligibility and clinics often reaching their capacity for the day early in the morning.
There isn’t a single person who wants to still be dealing with Covid. We hit the two-year mark last week. But it’s clearly far from over here, and pretending otherwise is a recipe for disaster.
Premier Dennis King’s decision to “move on” while cases are at their highest is an abandonment of Islanders, particularly those most vulnerable to getting sick if (when) they catch the virus.
Clearly the desire is to kickstart the tourism industry and struggling businesses, and give them a full spring and summer of revenues. But if this trend keeps up, how many will still want to visit a small Island infested with Covid?
With a recent Narrative Research poll suggesting 81% of Islanders are satisfied with the government’s performance, King knows he can get away with this and likely win a majority in 2023.
But many, especially with young children or immunocompromised loved ones, won’t forget this.
