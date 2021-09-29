Some area business owners are apprehensive about the new PEI Vax Pass coming into effect October 5 because the province has provided no guidance about how it will be enforced at the door.
Another worry is potential loss of revenue for restaurants with unvaccinated people not being allowed in.
Premier Dennis King announced September 21 the vaccine passport will apply anywhere large gatherings will occur, including restaurants, sporting events, wedding and funeral receptions and other non-essential businesses.
Retail stores, banks, health care facilities, wedding and funeral ceremonies, places of worship and other essential places will be exempt. The passport will be time-limited until the risk is reduced, for example once children ages 5-11 can safely be vaccinated.
David McGuire, owner of Bogside Brewing in Montague, has many questions about how the process will work. He fears the burden will be on businesses to hire an employee to check Vax Passes at the door.
“The implications there are substantial for many businesses,” he said. “At many businesses, customers just come in, do their thing and get to a checkout or counter.”
But changing the operating model with a new hire could cost a business $50,000 to $80,000 depending on how many hours it’s open, Mr McGuire said.
“The goal is government’s trying to encourage everyone to be vaccinated, which I support. But how to do that, I don’t know. To put the onus on every business to do it at the door? Maybe there is a better way.”
Mr McGuire suggested an automated system where customers could scan their QR code (this functionality won’t be available until late October) and check-in themselves.
The Department of Health and Wellness did not respond to a request to clarify how the Vax Pass will be enforced at the door.
Meanwhile, an acute labour shortage means it will be difficult to even find someone willing to do that job, Mr McGuire said. Some provinces have already started their vaccine passport and employees at the door have been on the receiving end of verbal abuse.
“That’s not going to be a highly desirable job, so I don’t know what pay scale you’d have to be at to attract someone,” he said. Bogside is already trying to fill other positions.
Mr McGuire supports the idea in theory, but there are too many questions at this point.
“I’m supportive of people being vaccinated and of public health and the greater good. It’s just on execution, how do we work to streamline that and not put the burden on every company?”
At Clam Diggers Beach House and Restaurant in Cardigan, owner Arlene Smith said the Vax Pass, though inconvenient, is a needed tool to fight COVID-19.
“It’s a small step to try to keep it under control. I’d say there’s going to be some backlash on that (Vax Pass) for sure,” Ms Smith said.
With customers dwindling at this time of year, she doesn’t see the passport impacting business.
The restaurant has hired extra staff during the pandemic to follow sanitation protocols and collect information at the door for contact tracing. Ms Smith expects they will be the ones checking at the door.
She expects most people will be cooperative once the Vax Pass comes into effect.
Meanwhile, the Kings Playhouse in Georgetown will also be affected because it can host large gatherings.
Executive director Haley Zavo said the Playhouse has been working hard to ensure everyone’s safety and she appreciates the directive from government.
“We have a lot of children who come through our doors. If this is ensuring all the adults around them are vaccinated, then we’re committed to that.”
She doesn’t anticipate hiring someone to check passes at the door. Their ticketing system is digital so she hopes to incorporate Vax Pass scanning into that.
Ms Zavo said she doesn’t see a “huge downturn” in sales as a result, and it’s a better option than having to lock down.
The vaccine passport program might encourage people who were on the fence to get vaccinated, she said. But it will pose a challenge if any scheduled performers are unvaccinated.
“We’re looking forward to welcoming larger groups of people back into our venue and having more consistent opportunities for our communities to gather. Hopefully this will mean a way forward.”
In Murray Harbour, the weekly Farmers Market season is winding down. Founding member Alan Glover said the plan is better than the possibility of shutting down during a period of high risk.
“I agree with them,” he said.
Market organizers are waiting direction from Public Health.
