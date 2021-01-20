The owner of a Murray River restaurant sees a major need for a home meal delivery program for seniors in the Southern Kings area.
Caroline Farrell of the Home Plate Restaurant and Bakery worked with the provincial government on a meal delivery project during lockdowns early on in the pandemic.
Ms Farrell delivered meals to 35 seniors in Murray Harbour/Murray River during the first few months of the pandemic, with funding covered by the Department of Social Development and Housing.
She said a permanent program is a necessity in the region.
Volunteer meal delivery groups operate in some areas, including Montague (Meals on Wheels), but Ms Farrell believes a government program is required to fill in all the gaps.
“I have no qualms about the volunteering. It’s fantastic what people are doing. But it needs to be organized across the Island. Seniors in one area are getting really good service and seniors in another area are getting no service.”
She raised the issue with Finance Minister and Belfast-Murray River MLA Darlene Compton during a virtual pre-budget consultation held by the province on Facebook on January 14. She hopes to see funding allocated for a new program.
“I am more than willing to start this as an official pilot project for a season and then build it up from there,” Ms Farrell said.
Rebecca Gass, a spokesperson for the housing department, said it’s too early to say whether the issue will be addressed in the provincial budget.
“The province is continuing to monitor and assess the needs of seniors in rural parts of PEI during the pandemic and provide supports when appropriate,” Ms Gass said.
She said the department offers the Seniors Independence Initiative for low-income seniors, and meal preparation and delivery are among the expenses eligible to be covered.
The budget won’t be announced until April but Ms Farrell said seniors really need this program in the winter. It’s not just about the food, she said. The human contact of having a volunteer drop off the food also fills a need for seniors.
“They’re lonely and they’re hungry,” she said.
Ms Farrell also made sure to adhere to each senior’s dietary requirements, even though it wasn’t a requirement from government, she said.
“It’s very personal to each and every individual who was on the program. So they felt important, like somebody was listening to them.”
“This is something that should be funded immediately. Talk isn’t enough, we need action.”
Delite Richards of the Memorial United Church near Murray River said they cook and deliver meals once a month in winter and will mark 17 years in February. On average 75-80 meals are delivered to homes in Murray River, Murray Harbour, Beach Point, Little Sands, Alliston and other areas.
She said there is a definite need for the meals and it's not always seniors, with a lot of people in the area not able to get out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.