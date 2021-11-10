Local beekeepers say the weather over the past year laid the groundwork for a very strong 2021 honey season, which is now wrapping up.
Derek van den Heuvel of Honey From The Hill in Murray River said he had his best goldenrod honey crop in a decade, and yield per hive was up from an average of 70 pounds to 85 or 90 each.
“Last fall was really warm, late into the season so the hives raised lots of brood. Then we had a warm winter and spring came early, so the bees started up a lot earlier than they normally do,” he said.
That early activity resulted in roughly four times as much honey in the hive as usual by the end of June.
“So we were sitting there thinking, ‘wow, this is going to be great.’ Then it got wet in July. Our biggest crop, the clover, the bees never got to take advantage of it,” Mr van den Heuvel said. “Bees don’t like rain.”
But the July rain paid off on the goldenrod side. When it flowered in August, “the honey tap opened” and resulted in a massive crop as opposed to the past 10 years or so when there hasn’t been much of a fall honey flow with the goldenrod due to summer drought conditions.
Honey varieties depend on where the bees are kept. The early season brings dandelion and blueberry flavours, though the small family operation has never extracted dandelion. The next part of the season sees clover honey, then buckwheat from potato field rotation, goldenrod and wildflower honey, whose source is unknown.
Mr van den Heuvel sells around 40% of his honey locally, at farmers markets or through local growers. He stresses a jar, the 250-gram size for example, is not necessarily 100% comprised of the flavour marked on it.
“It’s simply because there’s no possible way to know it’s all of this or all of that. The bees fly two miles from their home to gather nectar and pollen,” he said. “I always tell people (the flavour is) the majority of the honey, not necessarily all.”
Mr van den Heuvel hopes to finish extracting for the year by the end of this week.
The rest of the product is sent to other packers in barrels, to be repacked and sold under their own labels, much of it going off-Island.
One downside, this year was a higher proportion of varroa mites in the hives, which was reported across the country. When the bees are successful, so are the mites.
“They usually show their ugly head in late season when the bees are trying to raise their winter bees. If those winter bees get heavily afflicted, winter success goes down.”
Mr van den Heuvel has been keeping bees for roughly 18 years. He’s operated on his own since 2017, but before that he worked for Iris beekeeper Stan Sandler with Milk and Honey Farm.
Mr Sandler says he has also had a good year and finished extracting honey last week. He was thankful not to see any small hive beetles this year, though varroa mites had some impact.
“This year was better than last year, it wasn’t as dry,” he said. “We had rain, so it was a pretty good crop. We didn’t have too much rain, just the right amount.”
This season his bees were kept in almost 100 locations ranging from Souris to the Hunter River area. They worked goldenrod, clover, wildflower, buckwheat and blueberry.
“They like goldenrods and it’s usually a fairly big percentage of the honey,” he said.
Mr Sandler has been in the bee business for more than four decades. A lot has changed since he started, when there was lots of abandoned pasture land nearby with more white clover for the bees.
“Now you see lots of fields of red clover because that’s what people are rotating with potatoes.”
The red clover isn’t useful for the bees until after the second cut. Before then, the flowers are too deep for the bees to reach the nectar, Mr Sandler said.
He sells his honey at Sobeys and some other Island stores, but most is sold bulk in drums.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.