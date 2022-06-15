Things are getting busier and busier, as we are into our final! Aren’t you glad you studied, Vikings? A few days ago we opened our doors to new students coming into our school next year and we are beyond excited to add such promising students to our ranks. As the year comes to a close we would like to congratulate all of the award winners from our Awards Barbeque, such well-deserved awards! We would also like to congratulate all of our grade twelves who graduate this year! As the graduates reflect back on their final year we hope they remember nothing but positive and valuable memories and we wish them nothing but good luck and prosperity in the future. You will be missed!
We would also like to say a special goodbye to a teacher – Kristina McLane, and Educational Assistant – Gail Greene who are both retiring this year. Congratulations to you both!
What’s Happening In The Hallways – Leo Czank
This week at Montague High, it’s very busy, not just with exams approaching, but also with graduation on the horizon. However, the extracurricular groups at the school have planned their events all in the same week, which is both fun, and a little chaotic. The Music Department had their “Sounds of Summer” concert on Wednesday May 25th, while the Student Council had their “Spring Fling” dance on Thursday May 26th. Both events were a treat for everyone involved.
As I mentioned before, the Music Department held their “Sounds of Summer” concert on May 25th, which was their third live concert not only of the year, but since the onset of the Covid pandemic. The concert was a blast for everyone in attendance, and everyone in the Music Department worked tremendously hard to perfect their parts for the audience.
The “Sounds of Summer” concert was special for another reason, because it was the only concert where the Vocal Ensemble, Concert Band, Instrumental Music Class, and Popular Music Performance Class were all featured. The concert truly “shook” the school to its core, with everything from Grease and Guns N’ Roses, to the Beach Boys. The performance was enjoyed by everyone, young and old. That’s what’s happening in the hallways.
