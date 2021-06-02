Troy Coffin pitched a five inning no-hitter at the Church Field as the Morell Chevies defeated a young Northside Brewers 12-0 in one of several games in the Kings County Baseball League over the week.
Taylor Larkin and Scott Harper scored in the first inning and the Chevies cruised to the lopsided win. The inexperience of the Brewers didn’t help starting pitcher Dylan Cameron by committing several errors. A two-run double by Darcy Affleck finalized the 10-run mercy rule. Morell improved their record to 2-1. Northside broke into the win column last Wednesday with a walk-off 7-6 win over the Cardigan Clippers. Eric Anderson was the winning pitcher in relief.
Peakes ‘Bogside’ Bombers handed Northside their second loss of the afternoon defeating the Brewers 13-3. Ethan Smith tossed the complete game win. Colin Myers went 2/2. Nolan Ryan batted 3/3 for the Brewers. The Peakes’ win was their first of the season taking their record to 1-1. Northside slipped to 1-3.
Grant Grady had a pair of triples leading Alley Stratford Athletics to a 10-3 win over the Cardigan Clippers in the A’s home opener at MacNeill Field. Grady had eight hits over four games this week. They included two triples and two doubles. Ryan Arsenault went a perfect 3/3 for the A’s. Brady Arsenault won his second game of the year. Jonathon Arsenault finished up. They combined in a seven hitter. Josh MacDonald went 2/3 with a triple and a pair of RBIs for the Clippers. Stratford starts their season with a perfect 5-0 record. Cardigan falls to 1-2.
Alley Stratford Athletics defeated the Charlottetown Jays last Wednesday at Memorial. Stratford scored four runs in the top of the first inning in the lead-up to a 6-1 victory. Grant Brady had a pair of hits for the A’s while Greg Stapleton and Robin Hood had two hits each for the Jays. Jon Arsenault tossed the win. Terry ‘Bubba’ MacDonald took the loss. MacDonald did not allow a run after the first inning before giving up a pair in the seventh inning. MacDonald pitched the complete game for the Jays.
Stratford also took a pair of wins over the PEI Youth Selects last Friday at Memorial. The A’s won 11-1 in game one and 6-0 in the nightcap. Grant Grady continued his hot hitting pounding out five hits in the two games. Jon Arsenault had three hits in game one while Dan O’Shea pitched the win. Nate Ronan got the win in the second game. Dom Ryan had two hits for the victors.
Future games - Three games are on the schedule for Wednesday evening. All games start at 6:30 pm. Morell Chevies are at MacNeill Field to take on the undefeated Stratford Athletics. Cardigan Clippers will host their home opener at the Clipper Field with an important game with the Northside Brewers. PEI Youth Selects have a rare Wednesday night tilt against the Charlottetown Jays.
This Sunday has a pair of games at 2 pm. Cardigan travels to MacDonald Field to take on the Bombers. Morell will host the Brewers at Church Field in Morell.
Domino’s Pizza Player of the Week - Troy Coffin pitched a complete game five inning no hitter last Sunday.
