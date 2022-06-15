As of this writing, regular unleaded fuel is $2.18 per litre on Prince Edward Island. In the past year the price has increased 88 cents with no expectation that we’ve reached the peak.
The soaring cost is a major political headache for the King government, which cut its teeth on being responsive to the needs of ordinary Islanders, but increasingly seems far removed from its winning election mantra - It’s About People.
The Dennis King government is frozen and seemingly incapable of delivering even the most basic support – an ‘emergency’ cheque promised to low-income Islanders four months ago for the unimpressive sum of $150.
There is no question every little bit helps, but the cost-of-living challenge facing Islanders has only grown. Yet government has done nothing to support individuals beyond throwing some money at vital organizations like food banks.
The $150 program has gone from something to celebrate when first announced to an embarrassment of government ineffectiveness months later.
And while Islanders struggle, the political elite cruise along with the support of taxpayers.
One of the perks of governing are ministerial cars. We buy them, pay for all upkeep and ministers often buy them at a reduced cost when their political careers are over.
For a government that promotes net zero as a core policy, the King cabinet adopts a ‘Do as I say, not as I do’ approach to ministerial rides.
Finance Minister Darlene Compton drives a 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz. This is the rig on which HitchGate was born, the minister’s attempt to have taxpayers pay $500 to install a hitch for her bike. While that failed when it became public, we did cough up $143.95 for upgraded floor mats.
What will really gnaw at residents is the free-flowing fuel that keeps cabinet ministers and senior members of government on the road. Compton’s bill was $533 in January, $168.82 in February, $705.69 in March, and $232.73 in April. May is not yet online.
For those counting, while the Minister of Finance chastises us for not being tough enough, Compton has billed taxpayers $1640.24 for fuel in the first four months of the year.
Minister of Economic Development and Tourism Matt MacKay operates the biggest taxpayer funded hog in cabinet with his 2020 Ford F-150 chewing up $3210.12 in fuel during the same four-month period. We also spent $560 to replace a windshield in the minister’s beast.
Surely there is a little electric vehicle MacKay could borrow in the government fleet?
Steven Myers is mandated with making PEI a world leader in renewable energy technology, as well delivering on government’s major policy directive of reaching net zero. But the Minister of Environment drives a 2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid. It’s better than MacKay’s, but not dramatically. Myers billed taxpayers $843.60 in the only two months public expenses are filed.
Several cabinet ministers drive their own personal vehicle and receive expenses for such. Brad Trivers is the only cabinet minister currently driving an electrical vehicle.
Is it fair to connect a lack of response from government to perks politicians receive? It is important Islanders understand the bubble that political leaders operate within. It is hypocrisy to tell us to tighten our belts when no member of cabinet has shown any inclination to do so.
There are ways the King government could ease the pain at the pump. Provincial coffers will swell this summer because HST is charged on every litre of fuel. The higher the cost, the more revenue will be generated. Rather than be transparent, Compton’s department plays with words and refuses to disclose current revenues. Could it be because the department’s projections are based on a faulty belief that fewer people will travel this summer because of the price of gas?
There is no evidence that this is the case. There is plenty to suggest two years of pent up demand to travel will drive vacation planning.
Government could reduce or cap the HST. It could lower the fixed fuel tax. It could demand the federal government ease carbon pricing that is driving prices upward. It could also pay Islanders the full benefit of carbon pricing, which would put hundreds of dollars into the pockets of Island families.
Instead, it has done nothing.
While the King government dithers, its entitled cabinet lets taxpayers pick up an ever increasing tab to ensure they ride in comfort. And that is obscene.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
(1) comment
Good article: thank you, sincerely, for pointing out the high spenders in Cabinet.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.