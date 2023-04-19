Paul MacNeill

Stationery companies love new governments - invariably the letterhead of every department must change as roles are tweaked, perceived strengths promoted and yesterday’s cabinet misfires relegated to the junk bin. 

Dennis King’s new cabinet comes with a fresh look and focus. The PCs, long seen as a locker room collection of buddies, can now boast a record number of four female members, three of whom are rookies. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.