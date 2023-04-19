Stationery companies love new governments - invariably the letterhead of every department must change as roles are tweaked, perceived strengths promoted and yesterday’s cabinet misfires relegated to the junk bin.
Dennis King’s new cabinet comes with a fresh look and focus. The PCs, long seen as a locker room collection of buddies, can now boast a record number of four female members, three of whom are rookies.
Natalie Jamieson remains in Education and Early Years. Stratford is rewarded for electing two Tory MLAs with both Jenn Redmond and Jill Burridge earning posts, along with Summerside’s Barb Ramsay, who takes over a reduced and more tightly focused Social Development and Seniors. Long time MLA and former deputy premier Darlene Compton is dropped from cabinet along with Jamie Fox and Matt MacKay.
The cabinet refresh was needed, but until the premier releases mandate letters setting out priorities for each minister, the mixing and matching of new department titles is nothing more than words on an envelope.
Mark McLane moves from Finance - replaced by Burridge - to Health and Wellness. But will it make a dysfunctional system better? Doubtful, given what we know of Tory priorities.
During the election the premier did not utter a word about giving Health PEI autonomy to manage the system within government established goals and priorities. He was silent on fixing the bureaucratic nightmare that puts a stranglehold on health care efficiency or modernizing how doctors are accredited to practice in PEI.
The premier did not promise to remove political meddling from health care. Instead, he doubled down by using the location of a safe injection site as an election pawn, while refusing to let Evangeline residents know that the community’s same day clinic would be closed both March and April.
McLane replaces the fumbling Ernie Hudson who earned a transfer to Transportation and Public Works. Health is the number one issue with a majority of Islanders, but unless Premier King is prepared to make long over-due and necessary foundational fixes, it won’t matter who the minister is. The system will continue to crumble. No Tory promise made during the election will fix it.
The newly minted Department of Housing, Land and Communities is headed by Rob Lantz and appears to be one half of government’s effort to deal with the impact of an exploding Island population, combined with a housing crisis incapable of keeping up. (The second half is the new Department of Workforce, Advanced Learning and Population.)
Lantz has his work cut out for him. Public housing was ignored for decades. But the issue runs far deeper. How do we as a province allow Islanders to reap the generational benefit of ownership? It is possible that the current generation will be the first to see home ownership as an impossible dream.
The premier is making the right decision to move housing from social services, where the department lacked the expertise and ingenuity to look at out of the box solutions. It also could not differentiate social housing from needed solutions for the general population.
Matt MacKay will be sorely missed from cabinet. He and Steven Myers were the only ministers who pushed government’s agenda forward, regardless of bureaucratic indifference. Lantz will need to push back just as a hard or the senior bureaucracy, which has moved from Social Services to the new department, will eat him for breakfast.
No, as a first response, should never be the bureaucracy’s opening salvo, but that is the record Lantz must deal with.
Building a cabinet is never easy. It requires a balance of gender, geography, and skills. As a first step, the premier has done a good job. We’ll know more when mandate letters are released.
But the ultimate test will be whether this cabinet can drive forward improvements before the next batch of ministerial envelopes are ordered.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
Winner of more than 50 regional, national, international awards for commentary and investigative journalism. Founder of The Georgetown Conference on building sustainable rural communities. Featured in A Good Day’s Work. Talking head for CBC Radio and TV.
