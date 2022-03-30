The Covid pandemic has admittedly had an impact on youth organizations. However, youth and their leaders have continued as best they could often without the ability to meet in-person. As the chair of the 327 Southern Kings Air Cadet Squadron Sponsoring Committee, I want to ensure the public that we continue to “parade” (sometimes on Zoom) and we are preparing for what we are hopeful will be a return to normal operations.
Come late summer we will be recruiting cadets and hope if you are between the ages of 12 to 18 you will consider joining.
Currently we are looking for a few adults from the community to join our sponsoring committee/parents’ committee. Perhaps you were a cadet and would like to give back to cadets for the benefits you received as a member? Or maybe you’re the parent of a current or future cadet? Have a military background and would like to share that experience? Perhaps you share our aim to create in Canadian youth the attributes of citizenship, leadership, and physical fitness? If this challenge interests you, please contact me at gca5678@gmail.com
327 Squadron is sponsored by the Montague Legion and the Montague Lions. The program provides a variety of activities such as flying and gliding, marksmanship, tours and trips, and summer training, not to mention social activities.
Please consider helping us to build on the long history of Air Cadets in Kings County. I look forward to hearing from you if you’d like to discuss joining us as a member of the 327 Squadron Sponsoring Committee or as a supporter in another way.
