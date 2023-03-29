Last week when Dennis King was outed on social media for not standing up for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, it brought back an unpleasant memory from 2019 when the then newly-minted leader’s past tweets that can only be described as misogynistic and homophobic came to light.
His response then was the very same as this go-round. “If you are offended, I am sorry.”
Hmm. Interesting that he keeps repeating that.
To be fair, this time he went a little further saying he knows he should have in the moment stood up for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community and he is disappointed in himself.
Too little too late.
In 2019 his excuse was the tweets were made before he was party leader. He equated twitter to a digital locker room where he was pandering to an audience as a comedian and a storyteller.
This latest round of offensive conversations happened while on the campaign trail for the upcoming election. Dare I say he was still indulging his audience, ensuring he could earn the vote of the anonymous transphobic person on the other end of the conversation?
No doubt he thought his conversation was private because he was at someone’s house. That matters not in this age of social media when very rarely is anything private.
More importantly politicians, and all humans for that matter, need to stop pandering and start standing up for what is right.
That being said, over the past few weeks it has been a privilege to talk with several eastern PEI candidates.
Some are seasoned politicians, some are entirely new to politics, while others have experience in various levels of government.
One trait that has come out in everyone is their passion.
There is anger at the way some things are happening now; compassion for residents who don’t have the voice to speak out and understanding, combined with the drive to fix what is wrong, or highlight what is going right.
Not surprising health care is top of mind for candidates and residents alike.
Everyone agrees the system is not working for everyone.
And the solutions posed are as varied as the individual struggles.
Thanks for giving our readers a glimpse into what drives you to enter the political arena. And best of luck to all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.