Souris already has one Campbell playing in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, and his younger brother has his sights set on joining him.
Jack Campbell, 18, is finishing out his third year in the junior circuit with the Cape Breton Eagles, and Ross, 15, is eligible for the QMJHL Draft in July after a strong first year in U18 with the Charlottetown Knights.
After posting 23 points in 26 games, his Knights defeated the Kensington Wild 3-1 in the New Brunswick-PEI Major U18 league’s Island final to qualify for the Atlantic championship in Paradise, Newfoundland last weekend, where they posted a 2-2 record. This week, he’s off to Boisbriand, Quebec as one of seven Islanders selected for the final event of the QMJHL Cup, one of the last chances for team scouts to get a look at draft-eligible players.
The league’s most recent Central Scouting rankings rated Ross a ‘’B’’ prospect most likely to be drafted in the third to fifth round.
He said he’s excited to “get drafted and go to camp, try your best and see what happens.’’
He described himself as a playmaker and thinks he could make the QMJHL next year as a 16-year-old.
Jack’s experience in the league will help with the transition, he added.
For his part, Jack thinks scouts at the QMJHL Cup will appreciate his brother’s game.
‘’I think they’ll like his style of play. He plays really hard and he can bury it, so kind of the best of both worlds. It’s a big step for him.’’
In Cape Breton, meanwhile, Jack has taken on more responsibility this season on a last-place Eagles team, but he said they’ve been more competitive than it looks with a lot of close games.
‘’It’s been a learning curve in a rebuild year. We’re trying to be positive and win as many games as we can (down the stretch) with a good mindset.’’
Along with 10 points in 56 games and 90 penalty minutes, he has played a more prominent role on the penalty kill.
‘’It’s been a year of ups and downs for myself too. Some games I’ve been not having success but toward the end of the year I started finding my groove.’’
It’s been a far more typical junior season than last year, when Covid protocols had Maritime teams playing only each other and a lengthy stoppage mid-season.
Playing a full season against all the teams with fans in the stands again has been a nice change, Jack said. Also, his first year in the league in 2019-20 was cut short by the start of the pandemic.
‘’We never had close to 50 per cent or full capacity last year. It was definitely a lot different playing in front of nobody. It was really quiet. It’s not the same,’’ he said. ‘’It’s a completely different atmosphere now. You kind of get more into the game too because the fans are involved.’’
