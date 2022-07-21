Ross Campbell won’t have to go far for the next chapter of his hockey career.
The 16-year-old Souris native was drafted by the Charlottetown Islanders in the fourth round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League draft earlier this month, 71st overall.
Being picked by the league’s only PEI team was exciting for the right winger and his family. He already plays in Charlottetown, spending last season with the U18 AAA Knights.
“It’s good to be starting (my junior career) on the Island close to home. It’s a good team to go to.”
Campbell, who recorded seven goals and 23 points in 26 games, was ranked by QMJHL Central Scouting in the sixth to eighth round but taken higher by the Islanders.
Islanders head scout Trevor Birt said that’s because Campbell brings a high skill level and tenacity.
“Ross never backs down from a battle and when you’re undersized like he is, in order to be a successful player in our league, you’ve got to be tenacious. He has a skill level that projects to be a highly offensive player.”
Birt said he has the potential to be a top six forward in the QMJHL and put up points, as he has done all through his minor hockey career.
The scout also stressed Campbell was drafted because of his ability and being a good person, not his birthplace, although being from PEI is a bonus. It’s “quite possible” he makes the team next year, with several openings on the roster.
Campbell said with the Islanders going into a rebuild after making it to the league final last year, he likes his chances of making the club. If not, he’ll return to the Knights.
He described himself as a good two-way forward who provides offence but can also be trusted in all areas of the game.
He was also Hockey PEI’s male player of the year in 2021 and attended the QMJHL Cup scouting event in April.
Meanwhile, forward Dawson Sharkey of Murray Harbour was also drafted. The Quebec Remparts selected him in the 14th round, 240th overall.
Sharkey, who has family connections to Murray River and Souris, had eight goals and 21 points in 29 games with the U18 AAA Kensington Wild last season.
“I knew if I was going to get picked it would be later, but it was pretty exciting getting drafted,” he said.
The Remparts had contacted him before the draft expressing interest, making note of his playmaking ability in particular.
“I’d say my hockey IQ’s really good,” he added.
It will be a challenge to make the Remparts next season, he said, but he’s up for it.
“They have a lot of older guys so it might be really hard, but I’ll try my best.”
