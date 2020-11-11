With its lacklustre third place finish in a long-held stronghold, provincial Liberals can no longer assume to be PEI’s natural governing party. Without smart, pragmatic leadership, it’s conceivable the Grits could follow pre-Dennis King Tories into a decade-long spiral of infighting and political futility.
Liberals come out of the District 10 byelection light on enthusiasm, and staring into a narrowed path forward. At some point, the party must decide when to hold a leadership convention. It should be sooner rather than later. Until a full-time replacement for Wade MacLauchlan is chosen, Liberals will struggle to differentiate themselves. And without a distinct political niche, the party’s ability to have its voice heard, raise money, and ultimately attract high-grade candidates, is diminished. You can’t have one without the other. King stopped the Tory bleeding by ignoring a decade of defeat and following his own, distinct, political compass.
Voters have sent Liberals to the penalty box of opposition before. This time is different. For more than 100 years they swapped power with Tories, knowing the pendulum would swing their way after two or three elections. It is a guarantee that does not exist today with the rise of the Green Party, now PEI’s Official Opposition. While the Greens’ District 10 result is disappointing - a very distant second - the party is better positioned than the Liberals going forward.
Many perceived Heath MacDonald as the Grit frontrunner, however because the Cornwall MLA has yet to commit to a leadership run, some party members are beginning to look elsewhere. A consistent Tory mistake was trying to present itself as the next government, when any voter with half an open eye could see the party was not ready for prime time. The existential threat to both Liberals and Greens is the potential for Premier King to run the table whenever the next election is held. If an election were held today, it is highly likely the government would win 22-plus seats. And if the breaks went its way, the number could easily jump to 26 or 27.
The Liberals would be wise to learn from Tory mistakes - starting with don’t try to be something you are not. Dennis King succeeded by presenting himself as a different type of politician and acknowledging his party’s strength in rural PEI. It resulted in a PC minority government, which grew to a bare majority last week thanks to inroads in Charlottetown.
The lobby effort on Charlottetown MLA Gord McNeilly is increasing. He is the freshest face in the Liberal caucus, and not tied to the perceived mistakes of the previous administration by virtue of never entering cabinet. He is youthful, energetic and sees the world through a grassroots political lens. Whenever the election is called, Charlottetown will be a three-way battleground and having a leader on the ground could help.
Former MacLauchlan cabinet minister Tina Mundy is also fielding calls. As a Summerside resident an argument can be made that the Liberal Party’s future should start with winning back lost support in Prince County. The question is can the Liberal Party afford to pay a leader’s salary if they are not already an MLA?
While COVID has delivered high approval ratings to Premier King, it could easily vanish if a strong COVID second wave hits and residents perceive government’s response as lacking. The virus has the rare ability to overpower government’s traditional ability to control the narrative. That is the short-term variable.
In the longer term, 18 months or so down the road, inevitable government restraint is sure to ding broad public approval. The King government will call an election before this occurs, making the challenge for both Liberals and Greens clear - still be standing after the next election.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.