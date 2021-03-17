Mid-March 2020: lockdowns punched Island businesses in the gut; the mainstay of winter entertainment, ice hockey, was cancelled for the remainder of the season along with the Holy Grail provincials; countless jobs dangled in limbo and snowbirds and vacationers wrestled with airlines to make their way home to PEI.
An enormity of challenges, inconvenience and disappointments on a personal, professional and day-to-day level unfolded as the pages turned on the calendar.
As winter dragged on pandemic-born restrictions and isolation persisted. Warmer weather eventually came but if asked to write an essay on summer vacations the page would fall short on off-Island adventures.
Jump ahead to mid-March 2021: Lockdowns morphed into concession; the demand for takeout food and other services have grown exponentially and an appreciation and awareness of close-to-home activities have escalated; large crowds in malls and shopping venues for the most part continue to be on an as-needed basis and the gratitude surrounding visits with a limited number of people is cherished.
Much has happened, both good and bad, over the past 12 months. Many folks have been cheated of time with family members, especially those living out of province and the day-to-day continues to be burdened with limitations and uncertainty.
It’s a trying time that regrettably has hung on too long.
But turn the coin over and whatever the outcome we have the reassurance that Islanders will come together and like the warmth of a woolen blanket compassion is prevalent to soothe weary souls.
Over the past months we have seen people step up to help others - acts of kindness continue to be abundant. With that, many have realized the value of even the most mundane things perhaps taken for granted in the past.
Without any doubt the past year has been a test of mettle and the question remains: Will things return to ‘normal’?
Well, first someone needs to define ‘normal’.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
