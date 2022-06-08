Prior to Erin O’Toole’s short stint as Conservative Party leader, fewer than 1,000 Islanders were members of the federal party - largely attributable to the massive chasm between social conservatives who dominate it and traditional red Tories found in PEI.
It’s possible that lack of enthusiasm is cracking just a bit. Pierre Poilievre, the front runner to replace O’Toole, claims to have recruited 1,322 Islanders to his campaign and 311,958 Canadians overall, a total that dwarfs the combined total of the four candidates who sought the leadership when O’Toole won.
This may be a burst of new enthusiasm for Conservatives, but if it is, it’s not yet showing up in polls.
Or it could be the reality of every leadership race. Policies, popularity and ability play no role. At all. The only benchmark is signing up as many new members as you can and then - here comes the challenging part - getting them to vote for you when it matters.
Political history is littered with great candidates who were steamrolled by a candidate with a better ground game.
Patrick Brown’s campaign has avoided the spotlight, but the former MP and leader of the Ontario Conservatives, claims to have signed up 150,000. Poilievre and Brown are the only candidates to release numbers.
While the loud and often outrageous Poilievre may seem like a shoe-in, victory is not guaranteed. The party will utilize a combination of ranked ballot and proportional representation. Many Tories believe Brown and Jean Charest have formed a pact whereby one will support the other to ensure a more moderate Tory leader.
If Poilievre does succeed the Tories will have elected a social conservative with no experience outside of politics. He is still a pup at 43-years-old, but has served in parliament, since 2006. He is the poster child for the so-called gatekeepers and elites he so loudly opposes. But he is successfully tapping into significant anger at Prime Minister Trudeau, an elite whose moral compass has repeatedly failed him.
Here’s the million dollar question. Will Poilievre’s rhetoric resonate as clearly if Trudeau is gone before the next election, likely in 2025?
Poilievre supports truckers and the mob that shut cities down causing immense economic damage. He opposes vaccine mandates, and inanely calls it a loss of freedom, when in fact it was a necessary public health mandate. He promises to fire the head of the Bank of Canada, an act that would send the country into a political and economic crisis.
Poilievre’s bravado is well suited to oppose Trudeau’s arrogance. But Liberals quietly expect Trudeau to quit before he ever gets the chance.
The Liberal-NDP agreement ensures the government is not defeated on a motion of confidence for the next two years. This paves the way for Trudeau to take his own ‘walk in the snow’, as his father did when he quit. Leaving on your own terms is important for any leader.
If Trudeau goes, so too will a good chunk of the anger Canadians are directing toward government. Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be seen as the heir apparent, but it won’t be a coronation. History shows it is tough for women to win a leadership.
In 1976 Flora MacDonald was the perceived front-runner in the race ultimately won by Joe Clark. Her support collapsed. Kim Campbell replaced Brian Mulroney but was crushed in a federal election, in part because of her own stumbles.
Freeland has been praised across the political aisle for her capacity to take charge of difficult files and find workable solutions. But there is a massive difference between winning the respect of your opponents and building public enthusiasm needed to win a national election.
The latter is potentially Freeland’s Achilles heel.
It’s said Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne is already organizing a not-too-discrete leadership run.
Whoever Conservatives elect this fall may need to quickly pivot from the expected target of Justin Trudeau. O’Toole ran to the right for the leadership and attempted to shift to the political centre for the general election. His credibility was destroyed.
Is Poilievre capable of pivoting? Maybe. But he has never shown a great capacity to seek middle ground. And if that’s the case how does a social conservative win a national election in battleground areas like Quebec and Toronto?
It’s not impossible. But it’s a very tall order that many Conservatives fear.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
