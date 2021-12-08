Our Space Canada has turned a page Charlotte MacAulay Charlotte MacAulay Author email Dec 8, 2021 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A 2020 report from the Human Rights Council of the UN states there is a staggering 68 countries in the world where the practice of conversion therapy still exists.Thankfully Canada is no longer one. Last week the Canadian parliament passed a bill banning the practice of the barbaric so-called therapy which aims to change individuals’ sexual orientation or gender identity.It was a rare moment of true governance when commonsense ruled over politics and MPs came together in the house to fast-track the bill.Their leadership is to be commended, but the true heroes of this story have been on the front lines for decades fighting for freedom and equality.From the decriminalization of homosexuality back in 1969 to the introduction of same-sex marriage in the early 2000s, it has been a long road to freedom for so many in the 2SLGBTQIA+ community. This latest legal change is a huge step forward - a milestone.A tip of the hat to those who have fought those battles looking for a better future for all.It does the heart good to know future generations will have a few less issues to grapple with when it comes to living their lives in comfort and freedom.Now that it is illegal to practice conversion therapy let's hope we have turned a page in our collective humanity, in Canada at least.Still, it is a sad state of affairs globally as Canada has joined only a small contingent of countries, Brazil, Ecuador, Germany and Malta, who have outright banned the practice. 