The Just Transition Act, now in the process of government consultation, could legislate Canada’s emission reduction targets, protect and strengthen workers’ rights, Indigenous rights, human rights and ensure migrant justice. It could expand the social safety net and reduce growing inequality, and it could create good, green jobs, particularly for those who are transitioning out of jobs in the fossil fuel sector.
Council of Canadians’ members and supporters on PEI and across Canada have been collecting signatures on petitions in support of strong and specific Just Transition legislation for the past few months and taking the petitions to their Members of Parliament. To date, about 30 MPs have agreed to present them in the House of Commons. The PEI Chapter of the Council of Canadians is grateful to Sean Casey, MP for Charlottetown, who has already presented four of these petitions in Parliament.
We intend to continue working with him and other MPs to ensure that this legislation, promised in 2019 by our prime minister, will be passed soon.
The latest report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, released a few weeks ago, paints a horrifying picture of life on earth if we do not act quickly to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions. Climate change has already affected food security due to warming, changing precipitation patterns and greater frequency of some extreme events. People’s health, lives and livelihoods are being increasingly adversely affected by heatwaves, storms, droughts and flooding, as well as sea level rise.
Canada is currently spending billions of dollars battling climate change effects (like forest fires and BC Floods). There is no longer time for complacency if we wish to leave our children and grandchildren the safe, secure, comfortable living conditions on this planet that most of us on PEI have enjoyed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.