The Cape Bear Lighthouse and Marconi Station Incorporated, a non-profit charity, will hold its annual Night for the Light on Saturday, November 12 at 7 pm at the Murray Harbour Community Centre.
This year’s theme is Climate Change and PEI, and the speaker is Ross Dwyer, Manager of Research Partnerships at the Canadian Centre for Climate Change and Adaptation (CCCA). This theme is especially relevant after Fiona’s devastating impact on PEI. A Silent Auction is also being held.
Lunch will be served, and everyone is welcome. Admission is free, but since this is the main fundraiser for the lighthouse, donations are gratefully accepted.
Ross Dwyer, who manages the varied research portfolio of the CCCA and the UPEI School of Climate Change, coordinates the Provincial Internship and Climate Training Program, Climate Sense and is the community and government liaison for the CCCA, will bring his unique perspective to the topic of climate change. He will focus on Evaluating, Planning and Communicating Coastal Risks Under a Changing Climate in PEI. His presentation will include pictures of the effects of hurricanes on PEI and the impacts of climate change on PEI Lighthouses. In summary, he will review where we are, where we are going and what we should be doing. The audience is invited to participate in the subsequent discussion.
The Silent Auction features a wide array of over 50 unique items donated by Murray River and Murray Harbour businesses, artists, craft persons and friends of the lighthouse. Items can be viewed starting at 6:30 pm. A complete listing is available on the Cape Bear Lighthouse website.
