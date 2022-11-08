Cape Bear Lighthouse

Cape Bear Lighthouse. Rebeka Darylin Photo

The Cape Bear Lighthouse and Marconi Station Incorporated, a non-profit charity, will hold its annual Night for the Light on Saturday, November 12 at 7 pm at the Murray Harbour Community Centre.

This year’s theme is Climate Change and PEI, and the speaker is Ross Dwyer, Manager of Research Partnerships at the Canadian Centre for Climate Change and Adaptation (CCCA). This theme is especially relevant after Fiona’s devastating impact on PEI. A Silent Auction is also being held.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.