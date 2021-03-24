Dear Editor,
Capitalism - the economic system has been around for awhile and continues to this very day. If one is to discuss the problems of capitalism, one must first know what it is and what some of its problematic aspects are.
Capitalism is an economic system based on free markets and also limited government intervention. Wealthy people invest money, employ workers and keep all the profits. In other words, it is an exploitation of the workers. Furthermore it will often cause economic instability, monopoly power, short-termism, environmental costs and the list goes on. Although capitalism has undeniable benefits, it is for the most part detrimental. This economic system is just like a wild horse, it has to be controlled and maintained otherwise It will be harmful.
I am not suggesting we should establish a socialist economy. As I said earlier, capitalism is a powerful force that too much of It can cause severe damage to a society. Countries in Europe especially in Scandinavia are controlling capitalism within their borders and their people have much higher living standards as opposed to countries located in North America like the US and Canada. In other words, they won’t allow capitalism to go rampant.
Capitalism often creates a materialistic society where everyone is after money. Why? If they don’t, they will not survive. I could say the most destructive effects of capitalism are damage to the environment.
The global warming we are experiencing today is a result of this particular economic system.
In the end, capitalism has been for the most part, the dominant economic system implemented in the world. It has had its benefits, but its damages can easily outdo its benefits. Pure capitalism will cause inequality, monopoly, exploitation of natural resources and workers. These are only a few examples of a rampant capitalist society.
“Capitalism is the astounding belief that the wickedest of men will do the most wickedest of things for the greatest good of everyone. ”Quote by John Maynard Keynes.
Kind regards,
Shahrooz Gharehnaghi,
UPEI student
