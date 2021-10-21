When Christine Cheverie looks through the lens of a camera she sees beauty all around.
The 25-year-old has had a passion for photography since she was a teen and has recently turned that into a business.
“The outdoors and especially sunsets are my favourite,” the soft-spoken young lady, who hails from St Charles, said.
Sunrises not so much, she added with a chuckle, admitting early mornings are not her thing.
In 2014, after graduating from Souris Regional School Ms Cheverie, a client at Harbourview Training Centre, joined the crew working in the woodshop.
While she enjoys her time painting wood crafts made in the shop immensely, her photographs never stray far from her thoughts.
Over the years she often thought about using her photography skills for more than just a hobby but things never seemed to fit right until this past spring.
Taylor MacDougall is Ms Cheverie’s employment support worker.
“Christine has fantastic ideas and beautiful pictures,” Ms MacDougall said. “I am very happy to be the one to help bring her dreams to life through her passionate work.”
When Ms Cheverie was commissioned to do a few local photo shoots for a redecorating job at Harbourview it all started to fall into place.
The five landscapes include pictures taken at the Fortune wharf, on the beach at Basin Head and in a farm field near Souris.
Ms MacDougall said Ms Cheverie has worked hard to find just the right products for customers.
“It has been a lot of learning,” Ms Cheverie said.
“One thing I learned is when something doesn’t go right you have to keep moving forward,” she said.
Her first idea for a product was desktop calendars made with wood and although they were popular with customers, she soon realized they were too costly to make.
In early June she decided to make double-sided bookmarks using some of her favourite scenic photos.
They were very popular throughout the tourist season and even still today.
Now with Christmas in the offing Ms Cheverie is offering copies of the local photos first commissioned by Harbourview and is looking into adding jigsaw puzzles to her line of products.
A little over a year ago Ms Cheverie started using Nikon equipment.
She said playing with all the different features has brought her even more joy when she is roaming around capturing the beauty of PEI.
