Car crashes through wall of Three Rivers Sportsplex Josh Lewis Feb 1, 2023 The damage included a section of the rink's outer steel frame after a car collided with the George Street side of the Sportsplex. David Victor sweeps up some of the debris left after a car hit the side of Three Rivers Sportsplex. A temporary patch job was done that night but permanent repairs will be needed. Josh Lewis photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Three Rivers Sportsplex in Georgetown was partway through a busy slate of hockey on Sunday afternoon when a car punched into the side of the rink.No one was injured when the vehicle struck the George Street side of the arena near the corner, only a few feet from the home team bench.Kings District RCMP Corporal Caroline Jackson said the two occupants of the car were not injured and no charges were laid. “It’s being chalked up to an inexperienced driver who had a very unfortunate mishap,” she said.Police were called to the Georgetown arena at 4:10 pm. Rink employees went to work patching up the area with two by fours and insulation, but permanent repairs will be needed, said local councillor Cody Jenkins.“The inside wall’s fairly easily fixed. The outside part is more challenging. We'll probably never find that same colour of steel," he said.The accident tore the outer steel layer about six feet each way, as well as a piece of angle iron that runs along the bottom.Mr Jenkins said it was fortunate the impact was not in another part of the north wall where people could have been injured.A Kings County Kings U13 game scheduled to start 20 minutes after the crash proceeded as usual. 