top story Cardigan ATV accident sends girl, 14, to hospital Josh Lewis Josh Lewis Author email Oct 4, 2022 Oct 4, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Graphic file photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A 14-year-old Kings County girl was taken to hospital but is not believed to be badly injured following a four-wheeler accident in Cardigan on Tuesday morning.Corporal Caroline Jackson of Kings District RCMP said the girl was driving alongside the road just before 10 am when the four-wheeler rolled. The girl, who was wearing a helmet, fell off and hit her head on a guard rail. She was transported to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for observation.The Cardigan Fire Department was first on the scene, which was also attended by the RCMP and Island EMS. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Rcmp Four-wheeler Caroline Jackson Transports Military Hospital Girl Cardigan Atv Accident Josh Lewis Author email Follow Josh Lewis Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition The Eastern Graphic The Eastern Graphic Sep 28, 2022 0 Signup for our Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Atlantic Post Calls e-edition Business Market Clients Eastern Graphic e-edition Welcome to the e-edition home of PEI’s award winning community newspaper. Island Deaths Receive Island death notifications daily by email. Island Farmer e-edition News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! West Prince Graphic e-edition You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News Cardigan ATV accident sends girl, 14, to hospital Costain, David Reginald Dorothy Eileen (O'Hara) MacLeod Gordon "Gordie" Nelson Whitlock Barbara Ann Rigney Ivan Reginald MacDonald Patricia Isabelle Fredricks Doris Ann (Foley) Beer Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBarn collapses, trapping animals insideChepstow couple fear mini home damaged beyond repairPHOTOS & VIDEO: Fiona's fury across eastern PEIHeather’s lifelong dedication to your storiesWayne D. GrayGordon "Gordie" Nelson WhitlockMobile home owner told to evacuate during stormWatching Fiona from afarPaul Ian MacFarlaneKathleen Marie MacBurnie Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.