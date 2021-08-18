Candidates aiming to take the Cardigan Riding from the Liberals are vehemently opposed to Justin Trudeau’s decision to call an election during a pandemic.
The prime minister dropped the writ on Sunday, three days after Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer declared the country is in the midst of a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections. Election day is set for September 20.
Conservative candidate Wayne Phelan described the decision as a farce. He said most voters have no interest in an election.
“It’s absolutely ridiculous,” Mr Phelan said. “Hopefully it backfires on (the prime minister).”
Despite ongoing rumblings about an election call, he had hoped it would be delayed until next spring.
He said door-to-door campaigning should not happen during a pandemic but is a necessary evil for candidates looking to unseat a more well-known incumbent.
“How are you going to vote for somebody you don’t know? That’s exactly what the Liberal government is trying to do. They know (incumbents) have a big advantage.”
Mr Phelan will wear a mask while campaigning but is hesitant to ask any volunteers to knock on doors on his behalf. He also raised the possibility of unknowingly going to a house where people are self-isolating.
“What are they going to do, yell at the door and say you’re not allowed in? It’s absolutely foolish.”
Mr Phelan expects social media to play a larger role in this election.
NDP candidate Lynne Thiele agreed there is no justification for holding an election now. She said opposition parties are willing to work with the Liberals in parliament and have declined opportunities to bring down the government on non-confidence votes.
“Justin Trudeau has to wear that. He’s the only one in Canada that I know of who thinks this is a great time to have an election,” Ms Thiele said. “They just don’t like the idea they have to work with a minority government. That’s the best government you’ll ever have, to my way of thinking.”
She said the NDP’s Atlantic Canada executive has advised candidates to wear masks at the doors. She doesn’t plan to enter people’s homes.
“Whatever is considered to be appropriate, then that’s what our group will do. It has to be safe. Appearances do matter in an election.”
Liberal incumbent Lawrence MacAulay said with increasing vaccination rates, there’s no reason not to have an election.
“It seems like we were on the verge of an election for months. It’s just as well to have it and get it over with. It’s time for the people to speak,” he said.
Mr MacAulay said he has not generally been wearing a mask while knocking on doors but carries one with him and will put it on if someone wants him to. He also said alternate methods of connecting with voters will be important.
“I think people are aware if they wish to see me or discuss something, I’m always available.”
Michael MacLean, who is seeking the Cardigan nomination for the Green Party, said the timing of the election is unfortunate but he believes it can be handled safely.
“There’s some indications from national health agencies and doctors that an election during the pandemic could be done in a safe and practical manner. I take that advice at face value.”
Mr MacLean said the Greens are expected to hold their nomination in the next week and there may be another candidate who is still being vetted.
He will do some door-to-door campaigning, with a mask and social distancing, but will also look for other ways to connect with voters that don’t require meeting face-to-face. He’d like to see local municipalities organize town halls, not necessarily debates, where voters can ask questions.
“I’ll be looking for some creative ways to reach their constituents, whether through emails or mailouts. But there’s no replacement for the door-to-door.”
He said it’s important to take a few steps back after knocking on someone’s door in case they are immunocompromised.
Meanwhile, safety measures like masks, social distancing and sanitizing stations will be implemented at polling stations and Elections Canada offices but not much else will change, according to Francoise Enguehard, Elections Canada media relations officer for Atlantic Canada.
Rather than having multiple poll workers at a desk to deal with electors, there will only be one person behind a Plexiglas barrier wearing a face shield. All other workers, such as scrutineers, will still be in place. There will also be single-use pencils available or voters can bring their own.
“The Election Act specifies very clearly who is entitled to be there at the polling and the ballot counting,” Ms Enguehard said. “It’s not like you can just decide people will not be allowed to be there, but they will have to wear masks and respect physical distancing.”
Elections Canada is expecting more people to vote by mail this time around, and for the first time people can apply to do so on their website. She stressed once you decide to ask for a mail-in ballot, you cannot change your mind and vote in person.
There will be no changes to advance poll days, although people can vote at their local Elections Canada office on any day once they are open. When those offices will open may vary and will depend on how quickly the electoral body can secure the space.
September 1 is the last day for potential candidates to be nominated.
