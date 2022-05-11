Students at Cardigan Consolidated were excited to host PEI’s Easter Seals Ambassador Vaeda Matheson recently and present a donation for the annual campaign. From left are Sadie deVries, Brynlee Billard, Ryerson Blakeney, Mason Green, Alexis Creelman-Holmes, Ryder Livingston and Logan Halliday. Front: Brooklyn MacKenzie, Easter Seals Ambassador Vaeda Matheson, Lily-Ann Creighan, Payton MacNeill and Adam Samson.
Students at Cardigan Consolidated School were among the many classes from across the province that eagerly participated in the 2022 Easter Seals campaign.
Cardigan’s K-1, 2 and 3 classes went up against the Grades 4, 5 and 6 classes in a spare change challenge. The students collected a total of $660 which was presented to Vaeda Matheson, this year’s Easter Seals Ambassador during her tour of schools in April.
The tour took 10-year-old Vaeda to 59 schools in total, raising $44,820, said Easter Seals PEI executive director Kelly Mullaly.
“The response was phenomenal, right across the Island,” Ms Mullaly said.
“Teachers, staff and students all told us how much they enjoyed the experience of preparing for Ambassador Vaeda Matheson’s visit to their schools. It’s been a tough couple of years and the community spirit the tour inspired was exactly what we all needed to help feel connected again.”
Vaeda’s slogan for the campaign was “Be different and follow your heart.”
The Grade 5 student from West Kent Elementary in Charlottetown is the first ambassador since the event was put on hold during the pandemic. In fact she was appointed her ambassadorship in December 2019, but had to wait until this spring to participate in the esteemed fundraiser.
On the tour, courtesy of a bus provided by Tim Hortons, she was accompanied by her parents and VIP guests including friends, family and public figures such as PEI Lieutenant Governor Antoinette Perry.
An Island tradition for 41 years, the Ambassador Tour, a project of the Rotary Club of Charlottetown in partnership with the Rotary Club of Montague and Eastern PEI and the Rotary Club of Summerside, raises funds to help support programs across the province which improve the lives of Islanders living with disabilities.
Easter Seals PEI’s mission is to enhance the quality of life, self-esteem and self-determination of Islanders with disabilities. Easter Seals is celebrating 100 years of service in Canada in 2022.
