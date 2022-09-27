cardigan school2PAGE 1.JPG

Part of the Cardigan Consolidated School roof hung over the front of the elementary school amidst debris and downed trees. 

Details like when and how Cardigan Consolidated staff and students will return to school are as high in the air as the shingles and debris that ripped off the school’s roof through the hurricane.

“It’s too early to confirm what the days ahead will look like at the schools where the impact was greatest,” said Minister of Education and Lifelong Learning Natalie Jameson. “All options are currently on the table.”

