The Cardigan Fire Department is expanding its ranks of members while also looking to upgrade equipment for its firefighters.
Fire Chief Tony Van den Broek says three members recently passed their Level 1 training, enabling them to fight fires, while three others just joined the department, bringing the roster to 32 members.
Those newcomers won’t be able to do their training until early 2022, as the course is only offered once a year.
“They’re not asked to get the hands-on experience on the scene. They’re in training, in a sense, until they get their level 1.”
Mr Van den Broek said it’s a big boost to have the three newly-trained members.
“We’re in really good shape. We’ve got a good bunch of members right now,” he said. “I’m really pleased with what we’ve got at the Cardigan Fire Department.”
He said the department is lucky to have so many members, compared with others in the region.
Meanwhile, the department has applied to the province’s Community Revitalization Program for roughly $30,000 to purchase a new pager system and five new sets of bunker gear, the protective equipment worn by firefighters.
The current pagers are about 25 years old and some no longer work properly.
“They’re at the point where they’re not worth repairing. Half a dozen pagers work and some are really spotty,” said Mr Van den Broek. “We’re going with a whole new system so every member will have a new pager.”
A set of bunker gear costs about $3,000 and can include pants and a coat, fire retardant gloves, a balaclava, fireproof boots, coveralls and a helmet.
The department would also like to give the front of the fire hall a facelift. The current sign has been there around 20 years, the chief said.
He estimated it will cost $3,500 to paint the building and replace the sign. The department has had discussions with Three Rivers about whether the town will cover some of the cost.
Meanwhile, the most recent winner of the PEI Firefighters 50/50 draw was Cardigan resident Alana Rattray, who took home $8,102.50. Mr Van den Broek said people must declare a particular fire department to support when entering the draw.
The Cardigan department covers the area of the Cardigan School District, which includes Launching, Newport, Martinvale, Baldwin Road and surrounding areas.
